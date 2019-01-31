New Cork County Board chief executive Kevin O’Donovan has introduced a number of rule changes to end the culture of postponing games, writes Eoghan Cormican.

Following approval at Tuesday night’s Cork County Board meeting, a raft of “hard-hitting” league regulations will be enforced in 2019, the most severe of which is automatic league relegation for a team with two or more unplayed games at the end of the season.

Other changes to the Cork hurling and football leagues for the forthcoming year is the awarding of four points for a win, two for a draw and one for fulfilling a fixture on its scheduled date.

Tracey Kennedy, chairperson Cork County board with Donal O'Keeffe, Imokilly, County hurling champions and Denis Harrington, St Finbarrs, County football champions at the Cork GAA championships draw at Pairc Ui Chaoimh last night. Picture: Eddie O'Hare.

O’Donovan said reform was necessary, such were the number of disputes which arose between clubs throughout 2018 over the chopping and changing of league games.

“This is a new policy trying to change the culture of postponements of games — the regulations are pretty hard-hitting. We had to go to Croke Park for a deviation from rule because we wanted to give a bonus point to teams who played a match on a particular date or on any date, in order to punish teams who weren’t playing matches,” O’Donovan told delegates.

The Cork GAA chief executive is optimistic the new regulations will discourage clubs from attempting to reschedule league games for “spurious reasons”.

“Because there were a number of disputes between clubs last year, a match will now only go to a new date if that date is within 30 days of the original date, if there is correspondence from both clubs giving the same refixture date and giving the same reason for the postponement.

"At the end of last year, we had major conflict because of different sides telling different stories. After two postponements, the game is dead. If a club has more than two games unplayed or postponed, that team is relegated.

“Yes, there will be pain, but we are tackling the culture and would hope the clubs would regulate each other.

"Now, when the phone call comes for a postponement for a spurious reason, the club receiving the phone call says: ‘No, we are not willing to take a risk that the game won’t be played’. ”

The board’s plan is to complete all league competitions before the championships recommence in August.

“Last year, we found teams not travelling longer distances, not playing teams they thought they might lose to. Now there will be a point on the table for turning up. Hopefully, the office will go into lockdown from Tuesday lunchtime because last year, we were ringing referees on Friday with late changes and it proved impossible for the office staff.”

The appointment of Keith Ricken (St. Vincent's) as Cork U20 football manager for the remainder of the 2019 season has been recommended tonight by the Executive, subject to full County Board approval at the meeting of January 29th. Selectors will be finalised in due course #GAA — Cork GAA (@OfficialCorkGAA) January 28, 2019

While there was broad support at the meeting for the five-year plan to revive Cork football, a criticism of the document was that the recommended appointment of two games development administrators (GDA) was not enough.

“In Cork city and county, there are roughly 65 second-level schools and, at the moment, we have five GDAs covering both primary and post-primary. Two extra GDAs [to] be appointed is what is set out in the plan. We would see the plan as needing to be much more radical if we are to make inroads into the secondary schools,” said Kevin O’Driscoll of Carrigaline.

“To have an effect in this area, we feel you need to have one GDA per five schools. That would mean that each school would have one day a week from a GDA.

“Based on the present number and the numbers proposed, you might be looking at another eight to 10 extra GDAs.

"That might seem like a lot, but there are a lot of other appointments outlined in the document, such as performance director, junior administrator, and media liaison officer.

“The focus should be on the GDA appointments. That is going to cost money and we would be looking at funding from Cairde Chorcaí.”

Cork County Board chairperson Tracey Kennedy said: “we would all like to have more GDAs”, but that work was focused on a more sustainable model which would make more quality coaches available to both clubs and schools.