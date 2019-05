Donal O’Grady assesses how Cork can counter the All-Ireland champions’ gameplan

FORCE LIMERICK TO PLAY LONG GAME

Limerick goalkeeper Nickie Quaid is very assured on puckouts, whether knocking balls short to defenders or striking long. For opposition restarts, Limerick forwards set up to regain possession.They allow a short puckout to the full-back-line but close quickly on the man in possession, forcing him to deliver downfield under pressure, a 50/50 ball at best.