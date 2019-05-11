Cork forwards should heed Kompany’s tale of unexpected

In the BBC hit comedy Dad’s Army the butcher Corporal Jones always carried a bayonet. When asked why, his answer was ‘They don’t like it up ‘em’.

Early in last year’s All-Ireland U21 final a Tipperary attacker, covering back, picked up a yellow card for a heavy foul tackle on Cork centre-forward Declan Dalton.

Tipp set out to lay down a physical marker and to signal to their opponents that this would be different from the easy Cork victory when the sides met in Munster.