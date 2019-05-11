NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Cork forwards should heed Kompany’s tale of unexpected

By Donal O'Grady
Saturday, May 11, 2019 - 12:00 AM

In the BBC hit comedy Dad’s Army the butcher Corporal Jones always carried a bayonet. When asked why, his answer was ‘They don’t like it up ‘em’.

Early in last year’s All-Ireland U21 final a Tipperary attacker, covering back, picked up a yellow card for a heavy foul tackle on Cork centre-forward Declan Dalton. 

Tipp set out to lay down a physical marker and to signal to their opponents that this would be different from the easy Cork victory when the sides met in Munster.

Sign in or register for FREE to continue enjoying and to comment on our great range of opinion writers

Not a member yet? Register here

More on this topic

Kieran O’Connor and friends continue to battle... and inspire

Up to 30,000 fans expected to descend on Pairc for Cork-Tipp clash

Rock: Cork’s new faces must embrace spotlight

Rebels need to make home advantage count

KEYWORDS

SportGAACorkDonal O'Grady

More in this Section

Silva still keen to secure Gomes signature

Wilshere set to return for West Ham’s Watford trip

The Championship Preview: Dalo, Ger Cunningham and Derek McGrath throw it in

Manchester United among group of clubs interested in Swansea winger James

More by this author

‘Option A’ a first step to restoring cut and thrust of Cork championship

Schools success vital to Cork’s fortunes


Lifestyle

Baking with Michelle Darmody: Sherry - not just for trifle

Weekend Food: Darina Allen responds to a reader's request for some simple recipes

Jean queen: The new denim rules

Chernobyl drama series is sober, respectful and unbearably tense

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, May 08, 2019

    • 8
    • 17
    • 21
    • 28
    • 44
    • 46
    • 2

Full Lotto draw results »