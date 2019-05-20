Cork atone and shut up the doubters (me among them)

I’m sure there are some people out there giving me a share of the credit for Cork’s win yesterday. I’ve no doubt that my comments in my column here on Saturday got Cork riled up big time.

Dónal Óg Cusack certainly gave me bags of it in the TV studio, but I’m not working for Paddy Power and I’m not in this game to be tipping winners.

I can only call it as I see it and what I saw from Cork prior to yesterday was a team that appeared not to be playing for management, nor doing it for themselves either.