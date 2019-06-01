NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Connecting with the aura of the messiahs




By Larry Ryan
Saturday, June 01, 2019 - 12:00 AM

Not long ago, the cult of the manager was under threat. Sure, the gaffer was never more important or regarded. But the ‘project manager’ era was upon us. The best bosses were spinning on the European merry-go-round, cutting and pasting their philosophies and methods onto each of the game’s superclubs in turn.

You could do things the clean way, with an executive Ancelotti package, a no-fuss, blue-chip bet on competitive respectability and impeccable boardroom relations. Or if you wanted more headlines and enemies, there was the Mourinho option, with higher insurance premiums and the need to collect trophies quickly before the whole club blazed in a fire.

Then there was Pep, the continent’s giants forming a rondo, waiting to be passed the one true philosophy. A frictionless guarantee of 100% possession and record points tallies, as long as you had a billion to spend.

Sign in or register for FREE to continue enjoying and to comment on our great range of opinion writers

Not a member yet? Register here

More on this topic

Sergio Ramos has no intention of leaving Real Madrid

Mark Sykes called up to Northern Ireland’s senior squad for first time

Aaron Ramsey and Ben Davies missing from Wales squad

Eden Hazard gets ‘bored’ in training, says Maurizio Sarri

TOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Joel Matip: Liverpool's forgotten centre-half could play a big role in final

UEFA chief tells Shane Ross that Noel Mooney is an FAI president

UEFA ‘looking into’ claims local officials opened gates to fill Baku stadium

Celtic confirm Lennon as manager

More by this author

Cork are Cork. Or are they?

Allez, allez, allez: Banter is out of tune

A week with something for nearly everyone

Are parents better off on phone or PlayStation?


Lifestyle

Louise O'Neill

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, May 25, 2019

    • 12
    • 14
    • 17
    • 23
    • 27
    • 46
    • 43

Full Lotto draw results »