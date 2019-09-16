Cluxton the king of Dublin’s kicking masterclass

Teams of the ages like Brian Cody’s Cats, Bill Shankly’s Reds, Matt Busby’s Babes, Sir Alex’s Class of 92, Bill Belichick’s Patriots, the All Blacks, Heffo’s Army and Micko’s Green & Gold legends have a new companion – Jim Gavin’s Blues.

Except there is anything but blues in the big smoke this morning. Awakenings of contentment and personal fulfilment.

Realisations that the unachievable has been achieved. The GAA will rightly reward both sets of teams with a beefy cheque to aid their winter holiday. Dublin will bask and Kerry will reflect.

Dublin’s experience coupled with Kerry’s tactical changes were the key difference on Saturday, along with some magical moments.

Experience v inexperience

Stephen O’Brien slaloming around two Dublin defenders, baring down on Hill 16. Dublin leading by 1-13 to 0-13. A possible equaliser.

Two on two situation. O’Brien & Paul Geaney v Captain Cluxton and vice-captain Cooper. Geaney is at the back post. O’Brien doesn’t see him or just doesn’t need him. He shoots but Cluxton uses his body as a shield and the ball deflects away.

Dublin move down the field. Sensing a let-off, Jonny Cooper gives the iron-fist signal: CONTROL.

All Dublin players get into position. Decoy runners, zig-zagging through imaginary channels trying to open up a small pocket of space. It normally works, it does work.

Paul Mannion loses his marker and side-foots a trademark point. Four in front in the fourth quarter.

The experience of Dublin to execute a controlled play versus the inexperience of O’Brien not slipping the ball into Geaney’s path. All Ireland final pressure and the ability to think correctly under pressure (T-cup). Dublin have an oasis of T-cup while Kerry only has a teaspoon.

Tactical miscalculations

Kerry were brave in adopting the route one option but they weren’t brave enough to start Tommy Walsh. Firing crossfield missiles on top of Walsh with Paul Geaney and David Clifford as poachers would have troubled Dublin much more. Instead Kerry opted to peg high ball on top of Geaney. Easy pickings for Cluxton & Co. Handing the ball back to skilled footballers meant scores for Dublin and Ciaran Kilkenny.

The first high ball into Geaney resulted in Eoin Murchan picking up the break and scorching down the field and setting up Kilkenny for his first score.

Minutes later, another high ball into Geaney was collected by Cluxton. Dublin switch into attack. A pair of hand-passes by Davy Byrne and Brian Fenton and the ball finds its way to Mick Fitzsimions.

A kick-pass to Cooper who looks for the unleashed Kilkenny. Traded passes between Kilkenny-Rock-Kilkenny-O’Callaghan equals a Kilkenny point.

Too easy for Dublin as Kerry tactics had changed. Kerry are allowing all the Dublin players time on the ball. No high press on Cluxton. The Kerry half-forwards not tackling at source.

David Moran playing behind the centre-back and Paul Murphy once again deployed as an unemployed sweeper.

Only once, in the 36th minute, did this tactic look effective. Murphy intercepted a poor Ciaran Kilkenny handpass, the only blot in Kilkenny’s afternoon, and set up Paul Geaney for the equalising half-time score. Kerry decided to invite Dublin into their back-yard. It didn’t work for Tyrone and it certainly didn’t work for Kerry.

If you allow all the Dublin defenders and Ciaran Kilkenny to have time on the ball, history has shown us that they engineer championship winning scores.

Magical moments

Mick Fitzsimions’ near-hand tackle in dispossessing Stephen O’Brien was textbook and brave and prevented a certain goal.

His harassing of Sean O’Shea on the Cusack side forced O’Shea to kick the ball down the throat of a Dublin sweeper and his disposing of David Clifford were brilliant examples of disciplined tackling. But the cheeky one-two that he played over a Kerryman and collected himself was a clever and creative play that we don’t witness too often in Croke Park.

We’ve come to expect power-plays from Con O’Callaghan and yesterday was no exception. What an outstanding performance of attacking play that should inspire generations of aspiring forwards.

Always in front of his man and an ability to win all types of deliveries. Soloing with either foot, simultaneously holding off his marker with one hand whilst all the time playing with his head up.

He had an assist in almost every Dublin score yesterday and even had the cheek to get his clubmate booked.

Cheekiness is in Diarmuid Connolly’s DNA and his perfectly executed chest tackle and immediate radar release into Ciaran Kilkenny is the reason that we’re all glad he got to grace Croke Park once again.

Kicking skills are at the core of our game and one of the most iconic and best kickers to have ever graced Croke Park did so emphatically, once again, yesterday. Stephen Cluxton, The Keeper and King.