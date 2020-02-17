City ban adds heat to the Champions League scramble

The only surprises were that Liverpool won by a single goal and that they were frustrated for so long by the worst club in the division, but nobody holds back Liverpool for long enough.

Of all the remarkable things about Jurgen Klopp’s team this season, their ability to dig deep and drag success towards them is the most impressive. They have secured 14 points in the last 15 minutes of their league matches.

Liverpool now have a 25-point lead at the top, unprecedented in English football history. The 100 points recorded by Manchester City in 2017/18 was hailed as a record that was unlikely to ever be beaten, but Liverpool now only require 25 points from their final 12 league games to surpass it. They have dropped only 10 points in their last 43 league games.

Continued participation in the Champions League, combined with an early confirmation of their title win, could persuade Klopp to rest players across the final months of the season, but even then Liverpool’s back-up players have proven that they are more than capable of stepping into the breach.

When the team is performing this well, every squad member wants to step up and become an integral part of it.

Manchester City ban creates extra Champions League scramble

Manchester City’s case with Uefa is far from over. They are likely to appeal to CAS and may well be confident of a satisfactory resolution. But as things stand, they will not be participating in the Champions League next season. Even if their ban is halved in length — one potential result — that will still be the case.

That creates an interesting scramble for places this season, because it means that whoever finishes fifth will be automatically promoted into Europe’s premier competition. Burnley, currently in 11th place, would only be five points off a Champions League place.

However, it does also create the potential for unhelpful uncertainty to haunt the Premier League over the summer. With Manchester City’s case likely to rumble on for months into the summer, how can the club that finishes fifth plan for the following season — recruitment, wage budget, transfer kitty — if they don’t know for sure which competition they will be playing in?

VAR’s influence continuing to frustrate

You can’t really blame the technology for disallowing what initially seemed like a perfectly legitimate Wolves goal on Friday evening.

If you ask it to judge all offsides to within a millimetre, it cannot be implemented on an ad hoc basis.

But we are allowed to ask whether this is a better situation than the one we had prior to the introduction of VAR, when a goal that nobody would ever have thought would be disallowed is, and it takes minutes to reach the conclusion. It is precisely this type of goal that will eventually dissuade supporters in the ground from celebrating a goal wholeheartedly, for fear of it being subsequently overturned.

Survey followers of English football in general, and you will get a majority view that VAR has a place in the game but requires alterations and adaptations to make it fit for its intended purpose. Survey the season-ticket holders of Premier League clubs and you may well get a more emphatic negative answer. Many believe that it is spoiling something that they used to love, and almost all agree that they are unforgivably left out of the communication processloop when incidents have occurred.

Burnley are safe for another season

How very Burnley. Just as you begin to suspect that Sean Dyche is losing his touch, or that the lack of squad depth will finally hurt, back they roar to confound our expectations once again. If there is one Premier League team who you would expect to cope in a storm, it is them.

Burnley have taken 10 points from their last four matches, away at Southampton and Manchester United and at home to Leicester City and Arsenal. They have conceded only twice in those four matches. For a club of their resources, that is another astounding effort.

Such is the nature of this Premier League season, in which there is precious little gap between the teams in the bottom three and top half, that a mini-run can completely alter the perception of your season.

From staring relegation trouble in the face, Burnley are now three points off a likely European spot, and a second appearance under Dyche.

Tottenham failing to fit the profile of a Mourinho team

We have grown accustomed to expecting certain things of a Jose Mourinho team in his early months at a club, and an increase in defensive solidity is primary amongst them.

An arch-pragmatist is not always a defensive coach, and it would be wrong to label Mourinho the same way, but he has always prided himself on making his teams resilient.

So far at Tottenham so far have had a very different identity. Mourinho has indeed provoked a better run of form, albeit aided by January signings and the return of Hugo Lloris from injury. But Tottenham Spurs have become the accidental entertainers, winning four of their 19 games under Mourinho 3-2.

Since Mourinho was appointed, only Bournemouth, Newcastle, Aston Villa, Burnley and Norwich City have faced more shots in the Premier League.Since Mourinho was appointed, and only Liverpool and Manchester City have scored more league goalsin the Premier League.

If this was the opposite of what we expected when he came in, it has been a refreshing surprise.