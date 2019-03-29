Carbery has found home and it’s some piece of business for Munster

Between the idle chatter about France and the build-up to the weekend’s nicely poised Champions Cup quarter-finals, one of the most important rugby stories slipped through unnoticed this week.

Signing Joey Carbery up to 2022 is arguably the best piece of business Munster has done since they tied down Conor Murray’s future.

Perhaps it was the perception we all bought that this was a loan, a temporary little arrangement to sort an Ireland issue for the World Cup. Except, no-one stopped to consider that Joey Carbery is an ambitious young man, and those ambitions extend beyond Japan, in the autumn.