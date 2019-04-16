Camogie needs to change with the times

It’s another couple of months before Sinéad McNulty commences her role as chief executive of the Camogie Association but what should be at the top of her inbox is obvious: the outdated rules that govern the game.

At Congress earlier this month, the pathway to making change became a little clearer when a motion to ease the introduction of experimental rules was passed. However optimism about those necessary alterations taking place seems in short supply despite a deluge of complaints from those at the coalface of the game about how it is officiated.