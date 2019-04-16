NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Camogie needs to change with the times

Ailish Considine of the Adelaide Crows is tackled by Jasmine Grierson of the Kangaroos during the AFLW match at Chirnside Park, Melbourne last month. Picture: Michael Willson/AFL Media
By John Fogarty

GAA Correspondent

Tuesday, April 16, 2019 - 12:00 AM

It’s another couple of months before Sinéad McNulty commences her role as chief executive of the Camogie Association but what should be at the top of her inbox is obvious: the outdated rules that govern the game.

At Congress earlier this month, the pathway to making change became a little clearer when a motion to ease the introduction of experimental rules was passed. However optimism about those necessary alterations taking place seems in short supply despite a deluge of complaints from those at the coalface of the game about how it is officiated.

Sign in or register for FREE to continue enjoying and to comment on our great range of opinion writers

Not a member yet? Register here

More on this topic

Galway turn it on to end Kilkenny reign

Teen tyro Morrissey a growing force for Kilkenny

Avoiding relegation the immediate priority for Kennedy

Magnificent Slaughtneil secure three in a row

More in this Section

Pep Guardiola says City cannot afford any slip-ups during title race

Woods hopes thrilling Masters win creates lasting memory for family

Israel Folau stands by social media comments as breach notice is served

Football rumours from the media

More by this author

Time for the GAA to reassess parish rule

Is semi-pro county scene the result we want?

Having April club month merely a token gesture

Far from the madding crowds of days gone by


Lifestyle

Making Cents: State grants for renewable energy lead to savings

The rise of the wine hotel: 5 of the best locations to taste test this new travel trend

Walk a mile in their slippers: Do ‘pyjama girls’ really merit a place in Irish society?

Celina Buckley is bringing Irish mythology to children’s books

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 13, 2019

    • 6
    • 7
    • 17
    • 24
    • 27
    • 44
    • 35

Full Lotto draw results »