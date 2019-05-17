Camogie is the greatest game — just call it hurling

It’s summer and Sunday evenings in local pubs are dominated by hurling talk. Common themes everywhere I would expect; the player that isn’t up to that level and they’ve ‘always known it’, the new player who proved them right, ‘they have IT’, the mad decisions on the line, and always, the awe at the moments of brilliance in all hurling games.

The hurling and camogie championships have kicked off and while it might be harder to find someone to dissect the women’s game with, they are both the greatest of sports. The games yes, but also the characters, the legends, the myths, the rivalries, the epics.

Dan Shanahan and Briege Corkery, Christy Ring and Emer McDonnell, Cú Chulainn, Galway and Tipperary, Cork and Wexford; men and women, the male and female code inclusive. Regardless of gender, it’s hurling in my head and it’s hurling that I see, so... let’s call camogie hurling.