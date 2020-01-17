News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Brendan O'Brien: Finding balance between ‘Faz’ and ‘Boss’

Brendan O'Brien: Finding balance between ‘Faz’ and ‘Boss’
Picture: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile
By Brendan O'Brien
Friday, January 17, 2020 - 12:00 AM

Bob Paisley didn’t want the job of Liverpool manager in 1974.

Already 55, he had served the club as player, physio, coach, and assistant manager through almost 30 years by the time Bill Shankly cleared out his office — but then-club secretary Peter Robinson had a “frightful” time prompting him out from the wings and on to centre stage.

Legend has it that when Paisley stood before his team for the first time, it was to assure them that he was merely holding the baton until someone who knew better could relieve him of it.

Turned out he was the right man, in the right place, at the right time. The legend of the Anfield ‘boot room’ was born, and the club’s days as a European powerhouse were about to dawn.

Andy Farrell would probably draw some comfort from that.

The new Ireland head coach wasn’t shy in taking over from Joe Schmidt, but his job is much the same as Paisley’s was all those years ago — take on a high-achieving team and elevate them to even greater heights.

In Ireland’s case, that will mean nothing less than World Cup success.

The reality of modern coaching is such that Farrell’s tenure will have to be deemed a success if he just lasts long enough in the job to make France 2023, but the omens are good.

READ MORE

Munster slump not a downward spiral, says Billy Holland

Ireland’s last four head coaches have spent an average of roughly five-and-a-half years in the job.

Not since Brian Ashton’s traumatic 12-month spell have divorce proceedings been instigated with unseemly haste.

There are no guarantees either way.

For every Eddie O’Sullivan or Jose Mourinho — men who have stepped up from their roles to achieve big things — there has been a Carlos Queiros or a Brian Kidd who found the job of integrating the thousand little jobs that come with being a head coach about as easy as herding a bag of wild cats.

What’s equal parts exciting and nerve-shredding about all this is the uncertainty. Farrell ticks a comforting amount of boxes, and yet this is a gig he has never done before.

It’s not impossible that he could do everything right and still see it go horribly wrong due to circumstances beyond his control.

Even the bounce of the ball can’t be predicted in rugby.

Four years under Stuart Lancaster with England played a large part of his education and preparation for this role, so it was timely that the BBC’s Chris Jones should have hopped over to Dublin earlier this week to conduct a 50-minute interview with the Leinster senior coach for the Rugby Weekly Podcast.

Brendan O'Brien: Finding balance between ‘Faz’ and ‘Boss’

Always a fascinating speaker, there was a trail of nuggets dropped about life as a head coach in the Test arena.

“It’s a 100% managerial role,” said Lancaster, who estimated that he had spent the vast majority of his time on leadership and management issues and only 10% on actually coaching the team itself.

This is the shift in dynamic that faces Farrell.

Some people scouring through the innards of his first squad selection on Wednesday didn’t detect enough in the way of change, but evolution was always going to be the course with the playing personnel, given the revolution that will have to take place in Farrell’s own mind.

Lancaster didn’t describe it as a regret when he spoke to the BBC this week, but he did talk about the fact that he hadn’t worked with a team manager whilst with England.

This was a role whose importance he stressed more than most when sitting down with Eddie Jones soon after the Australian succeeded him.

Ireland, interestingly, seem set on abandoning the post and integrating the duties elsewhere.

Maybe the most delicate task awaiting Farrell right now is one of tone.

Most of the players in his squad will have spent years working under Joe Schmidt, whose approach was famously fussy.

Brendan O'Brien: Finding balance between ‘Faz’ and ‘Boss’

Ireland experienced great days under the Kiwi’s unforgiving eye, but there was a sense during and after the World Cup that a less intense approach was required.

That being the case then, Farrell has to find a way to relax the screws while still asserting his own authority.

He has to discover the middle ground between ‘Faz’ and ‘Boss’,retain the hard edge in playing style and attention to detail that Schmidt ingrained while, at the same time, laying a foundation for a squad that can express itself more openly on and off the pitch.

These are the Catch-22s facing a head coach who must now be all things to all men. He must assume a plethora of new duties while learning to delegate.

He has to maintain cordial relationships with this high-achieving squad, and yet steel himself to those tough selection conversations which Schmidt always said was the worst part of the gig.

“He is more than prepared to have those conversations, and he will always be honest and open with the players,” said Lancaster.

“He spent eight years — four years with me and four years with Joe — watching and listening and deciding what he would do if he was in that situation. So I think he is more than ready to do the job.”

We’ll soon see.

READ MORE

Andrew Porter making his presence felt this season

More on this topic

Posting at the top table won’t lessen Farrell’s hunger to learnPosting at the top table won’t lessen Farrell’s hunger to learn

Andy Farrell names first Ireland squad for 24-hour 'mid-season stocktake'Andy Farrell names first Ireland squad for 24-hour 'mid-season stocktake'

David Nucifora: Pressure is on Andy Farrell to deliver in the Six NationsDavid Nucifora: Pressure is on Andy Farrell to deliver in the Six Nations

The Best explanation of Ireland’s 2019 failures?The Best explanation of Ireland’s 2019 failures?

TOPIC: IRFU

More in this Section

Conor McGregor says blood will be spilled when he fights Donald ‘Cowboy’ CerroneConor McGregor says blood will be spilled when he fights Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone

Football rumours from the mediaFootball rumours from the media

Mata sends Manchester United through to round four but Rashford injury sours winMata sends Manchester United through to round four but Rashford injury sours win

Rescue package likely to minimise FAI job lossesRescue package likely to minimise FAI job losses

More by this author

Brendan O'Brien: Portlaoise success story deserves a helping handBrendan O'Brien: Portlaoise success story deserves a helping hand

Brendan O'Brien: How America’s Game points the way for GAABrendan O'Brien: How America’s Game points the way for GAA

Brendan O'Brien: Must do better - Why do we ask the impossible of referees?Brendan O'Brien: Must do better - Why do we ask the impossible of referees?

Giggs has shown how an investment in youth can pay offGiggs has shown how an investment in youth can pay off


Lifestyle

Do you want to be a self-sufficient gardener? Think chickens, solar power and foraging, says Hannah StephensonWant to make an urban garden more eco-friendly? Think chickens, solar power and foraging

Good nutrition right can make a vital difference on the pitch. Clodagh Finn talks to performance nutritionist Emma Tester who is responsible for crafting bespoke diet plans for Munster playersGame on: Performance nutrition delivers results on the pitch for Munster Rugby

Good news! Teenagers are drinking and smoking less! But before we get too comfortable, they’re exercising less too.Secret Diary of an Irish Teacher: Teens aren't looking after themselves because they don’t feel looked after

Five days after arriving in Colombia, Fiona Barry and Keith Ward met a rescue pup called Gracie, who gave them paws for thought, says Paula Burns.Puppy love: Irish couple on dream trip campaign to save Colombian pups

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 15, 2020

  • 15
  • 17
  • 23
  • 31
  • 33
  • 41
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »