Best still to come from O'Brien's Magical

ONE TO FOLLOW: Magical cruises to victory in the Alleged Stakes in the hands of Ryan Moore at Naas last Saturday. This regally-bred filly looks set to enjoy a hugely-successful four-year-old campaign. Picture: Healy Racing
By Pat Keane
Saturday, April 20, 2019 - 06:10 AM

Breed the best to the best and hope for the best is an ideology that has been knocking around racing for years. The reasoning certainly bore fruit regarding the Aidan O’Brien-trained four-year-old filly, Magical.

She is by Galileo, who needs no introduction, out of Halfway To Heaven and is a clear case of breeding the best to the best, with a smashing outcome. At Naas last Saturday, Magical made an excellent seasonal debut when taking a Group 3, giving every indication she is one to follow this season.

