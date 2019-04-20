Best still to come from O'Brien's Magical

Breed the best to the best and hope for the best is an ideology that has been knocking around racing for years. The reasoning certainly bore fruit regarding the Aidan O’Brien-trained four-year-old filly, Magical.

She is by Galileo, who needs no introduction, out of Halfway To Heaven and is a clear case of breeding the best to the best, with a smashing outcome. At Naas last Saturday, Magical made an excellent seasonal debut when taking a Group 3, giving every indication she is one to follow this season.