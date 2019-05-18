NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Are these Cork players really playing for the management?

By Anthony Daly
Saturday, May 18, 2019 - 12:00 AM

My first championship match as Clare manager in 2004 was my ultimate nightmare. We went into the match as hot favourites but Waterford annihilated us.

It was embarrassing on the line that afternoon in Thurles. Humiliating. I didn’t know where to turn afterwards but I knew there was only one way out of that hole.

“It’s fight or flight now,” I texted all the players that night. And it had to be the ultimate fight if I, and the players, were to reclaim what Waterford had taken from us that day.

Sign in or register for FREE to continue enjoying and to comment on our great range of opinion writers

Not a member yet? Register here

More on this topic

Pete McGrath: The man who led the team that didn’t know how to win an All-Ireland to two All-Irelands

The man who prepared the Limerick rocket for moon landing

Cork must get ball away from the swarm against Limerick

Team news: John Meyler makes four changes as Cork bid to topple Limerick

KEYWORDS

GAAHurlingSportCorkAnthony Daly

More in this Section

Earls and Carbery back for Munster as Sexton starts on the bench for Leinster

Treble-chasing Man City seek place in record books as Watford look to upset odds

Liverpool to clamp down on supporters reselling tickets

Gareth Southgate unsure if Harry Kane will start Champions League final

More by this author

Sheedy didn't go back to Tipp without good reason

Savour every second of the summer wine

The balance every manager and player should be looking to strike

Limerick swarm like killer bees. And Waterford got badly stung


Lifestyle

Trend of the Week: Rise to the Occasion

What to watch this week

Movie Reviews: Birds of Passage, The Hustle and John Wick: Parabellum

Portrait of a piano man of Yarmouk

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, May 15, 2019

    • 20
    • 21
    • 25
    • 28
    • 33
    • 39
    • 3

Full Lotto draw results »