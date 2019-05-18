Are these Cork players really playing for the management?

My first championship match as Clare manager in 2004 was my ultimate nightmare. We went into the match as hot favourites but Waterford annihilated us.

It was embarrassing on the line that afternoon in Thurles. Humiliating. I didn’t know where to turn afterwards but I knew there was only one way out of that hole.

“It’s fight or flight now,” I texted all the players that night. And it had to be the ultimate fight if I, and the players, were to reclaim what Waterford had taken from us that day.