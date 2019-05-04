NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Are parents better off on phone or PlayStation?

By Larry Ryan
Saturday, May 04, 2019 - 04:30 AM

PlayStations, personal stereos, third-level education and traffic — John Giles’ big four inhibitors of sporting talent. The chief obstacles and distractions standing in the way of the street footballer. Responsible for the underperformance of some European nation at every major tournament since around 1998.

As Gilesy’s contemporary Johan Cruyff once put it: “I trained about three to four hours a week at Ajax when I was little. But I played three to four hours every day on the street. So where do you think I learned to play football?”

But with the battles against gaming, streaming, education and motorised transport slipping away from us, is it time to identify a fresh target? Do we simply blame the parents? Must we carry this can too?

Meath GAA club Navan O’Mahonys made the news this week for imposing a sideline ban on mobile phones at underage training, beginning at ‘nursery’ level.

Sign in or register for FREE to continue enjoying and to comment on our great range of opinion writers

Not a member yet? Register here

More on this topic

Galway broaden base without mainstay Comer

Cork football referee Conor Lane : ‘You enjoy the pressure situation of the games’

Longing returns and history also beckons

Verling supreme as 14-man Cloughduv survive late drama

KEYWORDS

PlayStationGameSports

More in this Section

Archer grabs first England wicket as bowlers shine against Ireland

Con looking to go one better than last year as they meet Clontarf in AIL decider

Munster ban supporter who confronted Billy Vunipola

Munster confirm four more players to leave at the end of the season

More by this author

United and Arsenal in the market for an idea

Reconnecting with people on Champions League night

The futile chase of fairness

Cork GAA proposal: A four-point plan to recognise the countyman


Lifestyle

Restaurant Review: Lucky Tortoise, 8 Aungier Street, Dublin 2

On song: Peter Corry hits a high note

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, May 01, 2019

    • 2
    • 17
    • 18
    • 35
    • 38
    • 43
    • 12

Full Lotto draw results »