NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

DONAL LENIHAN: An accident waiting to happen for Ireland

Monday, February 04, 2019 - 12:00 AM
By Donal Lenihan

When Ireland last fielded their front line troops at the Aviva Stadium, against New Zealand in November, the rapturous response from players and fans alike at the final whistle could not have been more exuberant. Unbridled joy. Kings of the world.

On Saturday, French referee Jerome Garcès’ whistle to signal the end of our Six Nations opener just couldn’t come quick enough. Having failed to score a single try against Ireland in Dublin since 2011, England registered a first 1 minute 35 seconds into the game and bagged three more for a bonus point win to signal a seismic victory, not only in the context of this championship, but with a view on what’s to follow in a World Cup year.

The fact that Ireland failed to register a bonus point of any description could prove even more costly in a highly competitive championship that will prove challenging for any side to capture a Grand Slam. Ireland are out of that contest, with Wales and England looking the two viable candidates.

Sign in or register for FREE to continue enjoying and to comment on our great range of opinion writers

Not a member yet? Register here

Related Articles

Sexton and Murray remain plan A and B

Jones: We can cope without Itoje

Did Ireland lose this one in the dressing room?

Nowhereto hide in corridor of power

More in this Section

Dublin ease to first Allianz football league win over Galway

Lionel Messi scores twice as Barcelona are held by Valencia

Cardiff pay emotional tribute to Emiliano Sala

Limerick on top in clash with Tipperary at freezing Gaelic Grounds

More by this author

Ryan v Itoje: The beginning of an enthralling rivalry

Spring statements: Six Nations championship littered with internationals desperate to deliver

Even in January, thoughts are already turning towards Japan

A case for bringing Munster Rugby to Páirc Uí Chaoimh


Lifestyle

We Sell Books: ‘Romance rules the world’

5 things to do this week

Anger is an energy: Sleaford Mods have more to say than other bands

Donal Hickey: Habitat decline hits birds

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, February 02, 2019

    • 3
    • 5
    • 16
    • 30
    • 46
    • 47
    • 37

Full Lotto draw results »