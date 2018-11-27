By common consent, football in Ireland has reached a turning point, and the danger with turning points is that you can end up right back where you started.

But in engaging two managers and giving Stephen Kenny the time to work himself into the post while assessing and developing the U21 and junior sides, it does look as if the FAI has decided to alter course.

Newly-appointed Republic of Ireland U21 manager — and future senior boss — Stephen Kenny is quizzed by the media pack at the AvivaStadium. The next two years provide a golden opportunity for Kenny to broaden his football knowledge. Picture: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile.

Kenny not only is rooted in Irish football, he has shown with both Derry and Dundalk that he can coach a local side to compete in Europe.

This is a one-off opportunity for Ireland’s future boss to take a measured look at best practice abroad.

It might seem the best place to start is with the next door neighbours, given the turnaround in performance since the English humiliation in Euro 2016.

No doubt there are important lessons to be learned, and they began with a coherent approach at U21 level, including participation in the annual Toulon tournament as well as regular internationals.

But the very strength of English football presents Ireland with a double whammy. The influx of players from all round the globe means fewer opportunities, and not just at Premier League sides, and in turn players who are qualified for both countries are now more likely to opt for England.

There are exceptions, possibly Declan Rice, but the example of Jack Grealish shows the pull.

It seems inevitable that the bulk of the Ireland squad should be drawn from players at English clubs, but most of them are in sides that are struggling to compete. That’s not a ready-made basis for expansive, progressive football.

One key task the new regime has is to encourage young Irish players to stay at home for longer — and also to develop their skills and tactical understanding in other European leagues.

That’s still seen as ‘an adventure’.

As Paddy Mulligan commented last year: “I remember saying 20-30 years ago that Irish players should be looking to go on the continent. I remember saying that to people and they looked at me as if I had 10 heads. Irish players, I have always felt, have a little bit more flair than their counterparts across the water and it would be great if we could get Irish players to start going on the continent.”

When it comes to best practice the example people love to cite is Iceland, and even given their recent run of results — they record this year is one win in 14 matches, against Indonesia — Iceland do provide a model of long-term planning, now going back almost 20 years.

All-weather and indoor pitches, investment in coaching, above all a coherent national plan — all make sense.

Only a handful of their players are at local clubs, and others are spread right across Europe and beyond, from the Atlantic to the Caspian.

Iceland’s progress in football has benefited from a short domestic season, but also from encouraging youngsters to develop their skills from a very young age in mini-football.

The absence of competition from other team sports obviously helps (as well as those all-weather pitches).

In terms of developing teenage talent there is no better country than the Netherlands. The Dutch may not be the force they were in the golden age of Cruyff and Neeskens, but they are amazingly good at nurturing talent and renewing their national side.

Nostalgic, arrogant, fractious — all words that have been used about Dutch football coaches.

They are not an example Ireland can copy, simply because the Eredivisie is a well-established league with two or three outstanding clubs. But the focus on skills is something that can readily be adapted.

Indeed the FAI are already employing Dutchman Ruud Dokter as high performance director.

Ronald de Boer, during his time as Ajax manager commented: “When I see the English boys playing — at 12, 13, 14 years old — I always have the feeling they put winning first. No, it should be developing first. When you have a big guy who is 12 but looks like a 14 or 15-year-old boy, of course he wins against the guy who is small. But the guy who is small is learning how to kick a ball, what’s around him — and that’s what we focus on. It’s not the end result that you win, it’s that at the end he’s going to be a great player.”

Amsterdam should definitely be on Stephen Kenny’s European itinerary, as should the Belgian national football centre at Tubize, outside Brussels. The Belgians commissioned a huge academic study of matches across different age groups which showed that youngsters would sometimes only get a touch of the ball half a dozen times in a game.

So they introduced dramatic changes in the focus of youth coaching, and also standardised 4-3-3 for all national teams. Clubs were encouraged to collaborate with local schools, with one-hour skills training sessions three times a week. The benefits took time to work through: There is no quick fix.

Better systems, more and better coaching — but there also need to be an attention to individual talent. Croatia continues to be a top football nation — without a system, apart from the Dinamo Zagreb academy, which is funded by the city council. But youngsters have spectacular former players as examples to follow.

Maybe Stephen Kenny can persuade the likes of Damien Duff, Ray Houghton and Robbie Keane to do a roadshow.