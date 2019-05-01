NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Allow the club game to wither at your peril — and here’s why...

Cork Constitution’s Sean French celebrates scoring a try in the All-Ireland League Division 1A semi-final win over Trinity at Temple Hill. Picture: Ryan Byrne
By Donal Lenihan
Wednesday, May 01, 2019 - 12:00 AM

Regular readers will be familiar with my views on the club game in this country and the role it can still play for professional players at either end of the rugby spectrum.

Leinster’s world class academy continues to benefit hugely from working in tandem with the 19 ‘A’ schools participating in their competitions annually. 

Sign in or register for FREE to continue enjoying and to comment on our great range of opinion writers

Not a member yet? Register here

More on this topic

Wales head coach Warren Gatland ‘sick of reading’ Shaun Edwards speculation

AIL roundup: O’Brien looks to follow in brother’s winning steps

French flair sends Con back to Aviva

Cork Constitution to face Clontarf following win over Trinity

KEYWORDS

RugbyClub rugby

More in this Section

Cardiff duo Lane and Carre included in Wales’ World Cup training squad

'The need becomes a greed' - AP McCoy on the psychology behind winning

Bolton takeover deadline extended as Brentford wait on fixture date

Here is RTÉ's schedule of live Championship GAA this summer

More by this author

If the playing personnel isn’t going to change at Munster, the game plan must

Leinster find their swagger to set up dream final

Tyler Bleyendaal's refusal to throw in towel will stand to him now

Has Munster game developed enough to stun mighty Sarries?


Lifestyle

New releases on Netflix and Amazon Prime in May

GameTech: A Plague Tale Innocence is a game that impresses

Catherine Grieves: The woman who chooses the music for Killing Eve

Thinking of hiring a cleaner? Here’s what you need to know

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 27, 2019

    • 10
    • 12
    • 21
    • 33
    • 35
    • 39
    • 13

Full Lotto draw results »