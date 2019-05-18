Allez, allez, allez: Banter is out of tune

It is among the great sources of regret in professional football, the lost connection between players and fans.

Money is blamed, naturally, for making sure footballers and ‘the people who pay their wages’ are just not on the same page.

We have come to regard the player who swaps shirts with his opponent at half-time to be the perfect symbolic manifestation of this philosophical rift. A public fecklessness that has almost been driven out of the game, yet doubtless lives on in the parts of the stadium tunnel the cameras don’t reach.