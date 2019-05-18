NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Allez, allez, allez: Banter is out of tune

By Larry Ryan
Saturday, May 18, 2019 - 12:00 AM

It is among the great sources of regret in professional football, the lost connection between players and fans.

Money is blamed, naturally, for making sure footballers and ‘the people who pay their wages’ are just not on the same page.

We have come to regard the player who swaps shirts with his opponent at half-time to be the perfect symbolic manifestation of this philosophical rift. A public fecklessness that has almost been driven out of the game, yet doubtless lives on in the parts of the stadium tunnel the cameras don’t reach.

Sign in or register for FREE to continue enjoying and to comment on our great range of opinion writers

Not a member yet? Register here

More on this topic

Cross-channel hotseats never comfortable for Irish managers

Lampard believes Derby can turn tables on Leeds

Eden Hazard eyes Europa League glory after difficult Premier League campaign

Terrace Talk: Whatever happened this would always go down as an outstanding Liverpool season

KEYWORDS

Sports

More in this Section

Spieth breathes new life into bid to complete career grand slam

Watford skipper Deeney relishing chance to end long wait for silverware

Jordan Spieth surges at US PGA to breathe new life into career grand slam bid

UEFA pledges to work with Arsenal and Chelsea over fans’ Baku travel issues

More by this author

A week with something for nearly everyone

Are parents better off on phone or PlayStation?

United and Arsenal in the market for an idea

Reconnecting with people on Champions League night


Lifestyle

Review: Murder of Garcia Lorca gives backdrop to chilling tale

Harris returns 20 years later to magical characters of ‘Chocolat’

Lindsay Woods: 'We made the decision to separate the kids'

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, May 15, 2019

    • 20
    • 21
    • 25
    • 28
    • 33
    • 39
    • 3

Full Lotto draw results »