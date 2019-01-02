It may have taken more than 30 years after his last championship for the wisdom of John Wooden to cross over from his own sport and permeate the language and thinking in Irish coaching circles, but since it did, he has been pretty much a constant and towering presence there.

Subsequent to Mickey Harte being one of his first public champions here, it now seems there’s more presentations than not at the annual GAA’s coaching conference that make some reference to the Wizard of Westwood.

While collegiate basketball has over 300 Division One teams, Wooden somehow managed to lead UCLA to 10 national titles over a 12-year period, but what really resonated with multiple Croke Park speakers was just how beloved and revered he was by his players, most notably the legend formerly known as Lew Alcindor, but better known as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.