City switch focus to ‘Farm’

By Liam Mackey

After the disappointment of their 2-0 home defeat to Rosenborg in the Europa League on Thursday, Cork City face a spot of role reversal tomorrow as they travel to Whitehall to take on underdogs Home Farm, including former Rebel Ollie Cahill, in the first round of the 2018 FAI Cup.

“You go from a European tie and a full house to a non-league team waiting in the long grass who can’t believe their luck that they have the cup holders coming up,” said City manager John Caulfield.

“So you go from one extreme to another and we need to be on our game and to be prepared properly and have total focus. Obviously, we have a strong bench so certainly we will make changes, there’s no doubt about that.

“But it is a competition we’ve won for the last two years and we’ll treat it in the right way because if you go to Home Farm and you don’t prepare properly or guys think it’s going to be an easy game, then you’re in trouble.”

Kick off at Whitehall tomorrow is at 1pm.

While Caulfield concedes that his team have it all to do to turn around a two-goal deficit against Rosenborg in Trondheim next week, defender Damien Delaney insists that the positives of City’s first leg performance in Turner’s Cross mean they can travel to Norway with realistic hopes of springing an upset.

“I hope the lads saw the other night that we can definitely stay in this game without question,” he said.

“They are a good side, but we’re a very, very good side as well, and we’ve shown that we are more than capable of going there and turning it around. But we’re going to need the same level — and the end product as well.

“I don’t think they are better than us, I think we’re equal to them, definitely, and we showed in portions of the game that we’re better than them. But, look, we’re 2-0 down. It was a valuable lesson but a harsh lesson. But, learning lessons, you’re waiting until next year again.

“You wish you could play these teams every week and then people would believe that we do belong on this stage and that we are good enough footballers and technically, tactically good enough to play these games.”

While the FAI Cup holders must wait until tomorrow to get the defence of their trophy underway, two other Cork sides are in First Round action today, with Blarney United hosting Derry City in a David v Goliath clash at O’Shea Park (5pm), while fellow non-leaguers Leeds AFC and Maynooth University Town meet at Maynooth University (5pm).

Elsewhere today, Dublin Bus and CIE Ranch collide at Coldcut (3pm), Skerries Town host Waterford at Skerries Rugby Club (3pm), Newmarket Celtic welcome Cabinteely to Frank Healy Park (6pm), North End United face Galway United at Ferrycarrig Park (6pm) and Sligo Rovers meet Longford Town at the Showgrounds (7.45pm).

Tomorrow’s other FAI Cup First Round game sees Cockhill Celtic host Limerick at Charlie O’Donnell Park (3pm).