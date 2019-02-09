NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

RUBY WALSH: City Island can continue on upward curve at Naas

Saturday, February 09, 2019 - 12:00 AM
By Ruby Walsh

Racing Correspondent

Equine Flu is the talk of racing at the moment. I don’t know what’s going to happen or what the repercussions might be. The BHA are obviously trying to contain it. But one of the horses that ran in Ayr the other day has it now, so I don’t know how long racing in the UK will be off, writes Ruby Walsh

But to me, flu is flu, be it equine or human, and it will run its course, so I don’t see racing being affected for too long in the UK. I don’t blame the BHA though in being careful with the bigger fixtures coming down the line. You have to look at the big picture and if that’s what they’re doing, I would applaud them for that.

The cancellation of the racing in UK is Naas’s gain. It’s front and centre today with coverage on ITV4 as well as Racing TV. The three big races last week had half a million people in the UK looking at them so it’s good exposure.

