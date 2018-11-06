Chris Henry: Career has taken toll physically

By Jim Stokes

Ulster’s charismatic former international back-row Chris Henry has hung up his boots with immediate effect. He will now concentrate on his coaching duties with Belfast side Malone, where he first learned the rudiments of the game in the late eighties.

Henry’s long career was synonymous with hard work and heroics but also hampered by severe illness and personal tragedy.

The 34-year-old is now currently celebrating his testimonial season following a dedicated 10-year stint in Ulster colours.

He made his debut against Harlequins in January 2009, blooded by then coach Matt Williams. It was the first of 184 occasions that he played for his province, with his last outing coming against Scarlets in the Guinness PRO14 in September.

Henry wasn’t the most natural player of his era. It took sheer hard work, dedication, a bit of foresight and ‘bouncebackability’ to reach for the stars.

He always had a dream of playing for Ireland, but early in his career, he imagined he hadn’t the necessary skills to go all the way. So he took the brave decision to volunteer for the Ireland Sevens programme, which was in its infancy back in 2008.

He came out of that a faster, more skilful and worldly-wise player that saw him eventually earn 24 caps for Ireland.

READ MORE: England consult player dossier on how to defeat New Zealand

Henry made his debut for Ireland against Australia in Brisbane in June 2010, an honour that was shrouded in sadness. His father William, a spiky right wing in his day, and a former captain and president of the Malone club, was a major influence on his career. Sadly William passed away four weeks before his son was named on Declan Kidney’s tour party. He went on to make his debut with his family’s backing.

Four years later, on the eve of Ireland’s autumn international against South Africa in 2014, Henry suffered a mini-stroke (transient ischemic attack).

Quick reactions by his Ireland roommate Rhys Ruddock and Irish medical staff prevented a tragedy but it was a traumatic experience for Henry, who initially lost the strength down his left side of his body.

Hard work got him back on the playing field in a matter of months and he battled his way back on to the Ulster team then the international stage again, playing a further eight games for Ireland before bowing out after the defeat by Argentina at the Millennium Stadium the 2015 World Cup.

Former team mate Kieran Campbell, who is head of the province’s Academy and involved this Friday evening with the Ulster team when they take on Uruguay at the Kingspan Stadium, put it succinctly about Henry’s career. “He has been a massive stalwart to Ulster rugby. It’s pretty unusual nowadays that you get a one club player right through his career. The other thing you can say about Chris is that not only has he been a stalwart and a good rugby player, but that he’s a really good person.

In the last year and a half or so, he has been exemplary in how he has come into the ‘A’ team at times, and how he has treated the young players. That is reflective in that he’s not only a good player, but a good person. I believe, and any young guy who wants to understand real diligence, effort and patience to try and get where you want to get to, he’s a good role model. I’m sure in years to come, he’ll still be a good role model for us.

In a statement, Henry, whose wife Jade is expecting their first child, said retirement came after a great deal of consideration. “After a great deal of thought and in-depth discussions with family and friends, I believe that now is the right time to retire from the game I love.

“No matter how much I would love to finish the season with this talented group, my career has taken its toll physically and so for the well-being of myself, my loving wife and my family, I will be retiring immediately.

“I want to thank every team I have been part of along the way — from Malone minis, to my schoolboy rugby at Wallace High, senior rugby at both Ballymena and Malone, to Ulster and Ireland. I take joy in the fact my first and last game of rugby has been for Malone — 29 years apart!”