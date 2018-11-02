Chance to shine on Windy City stage

The door has been opened for Ireland’s World Cup hopefuls and Joe Schmidt will be hoping the likes of Joey Carbery, Niall Scannell, and Tadhg Beirne can grasp the opportunity presented to them and take a confident step towards Japan this weekend.

SHOULDER TO SHOULDER: Andrew Porter, Niall Scannell, and Jack McGrath in Ireland training at Toyota Park, Chicago, yesterday. Picture: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Naming an inexperienced side, to be captained by Rhys Ruddock, to face an equally developmental Italy in Chicago at Soldier Field on Saturday night, Schmidt will hope to lay down some valuable foundations for next year’s World Cup.

The windows to do so are limited between now and Ireland’s pool opener against Scotland in Yokohama on September 22. Of the 13 games between now and that red letter day, five will be Six Nations championship encounters while home dates this month in the Guinness Series, against Argentina and world champions New Zealand, are equally unsuitable for unnecessary experimentation.

That leaves tomorrow’s clash in Chicago, the visit of the USA Eagles to Dublin on November 24, and warm-up games in August, against Italy again, England, and Wales, before Schmidt must pull the trigger and name his 31-man World Cup squad.

So countdown has commenced and the matchday squad of 23 named by Ireland yesterday has the first chance to advance its credentials for further consideration. There will be a first Test start for Jordan Larmour, who has been named at full back after six caps off the bench.

The 21-year-old has been nominated for World Rugby’s Breakthrough Player of the Year following his contributions to Ireland’s Grand Slam and series win in Australia in a remarkable debut international season.

So too Beirne, earning his stripes in the second row following a first taste of Test rugby in two appearances off the bench against the Wallabies. And there may be debuts off the replacement bench for fly-half Ross Byrne, an unused sub in the third Test in Sydney last June, and Ulster’s new signing and utility back, Will Addison.

At the centre of it all will be Carbery, who celebrated his 23rd birthday yesterday with the news he will be making just his fourth start at fly-half at the stadium where he made a memorable debut off the bench in the epic victory over the All Blacks two years ago this weekend.

Carbery’s selection rewards the young fly-half for the decision to leave his home province of Leinster in search of more gametime in the play-making role. Schmidt has taken note of how he is clearly benefiting from an extended run as a starting number 10 this season.

“Joey’s an affable character and a fierce competitor so it’s not overly surprising that he’s fitted in well at Munster, especially because he knew so many of the players before he went there,” said Schmidt.

“His running game is a strength, as is his work ethic, so that’s always a good starting point, At the same time, being new into an environment and having to run the game is a challenge but I think he’s doing a good job of it and he seems to be getting increasingly comfortable with it.”

Carbery will partner Luke McGrath in the half-backs, the Leinster scrum-half getting the first opportunity of the November Test window to stake a claim for the No.9 jersey in the absence of the injured Conor Murray.

It is a three-way fight to be Murray’s back-up and with the most experienced of the trio, Kieran Marmion, on Connacht duty this weekend as he builds his fitness after injury, it is Ulster’s John Cooney who was named on the bench for Soldier Field.

“Kieran’s just back from an ankle injury and John Cooney has been nursing a knock to the shoulder so Luke was an obvious choice to start the game,” said Schmidt.

“He’s earned the opportunity, being sharp around the fringes and generating good tempo with his distribution, especially in the Wasps game, so it’ll be great for him if we can provide a really positive platform for him.

“We’ll be watching how Kieran goes on Saturday against the Dragons and John Cooney is likely to get time off the bench. He’s continued on from where he finished up last season, doing a great job for Ulster.”

There are opportunities all around for this squad, with only five players boasting more than 10 Test appearances, the most experienced of them being loosehead prop Jack McGrath, who will be winning his 51st cap in Chicago in a front row alongside Munster hooker Scannell with fellow Leinster prop Andrew Porter at tighthead.

“We felt that Niall would benefit from getting some game time but it’s a competitive position so the challenge for him is to hit the ground running in Chicago. He is a strong set-piece hooker. He has a high work rate and has done some very solid defensive work for Munster so far this season, making plenty of tackles with a very high percentage of success.”

This is a selection rewarding the progress of younger players in Schmidt’s squad, ordinarily the number-two choices in their positions, some even further down the pecking order but all given the chance to shine by a head coach eager to build the strength in depth of his playing group.

Now it is up to the hopefuls to grab their opportunities, preferably with both hands.

IRELAND: J Larmour (St. Mary’s College/Leinster); A Conway (Garryowen/Munster), G Ringrose (UCD/Leinster), B Aki (Galwegians/Connacht), J Stockdale (Ballynahinch/Ulster); J Carbery (Clontarf/Munster), L McGrath (UCD/Leinster); J McGrath (St Mary’s College/Leinster), N Scannell (Dolphin/Munster), A Porter (UCD/Leinster); T Beirne (Munster), Q Roux (Galwegians/Connacht); R Ruddock (St Mary’s College/Leinster) - captain, J van der Flier (UCD/Leinster), J Conan (Old Belvedere/Leinster).

Replacements: S Cronin (St Mary’s College/Leinster), D Kilcoyne (UL Bohemians/Munster), F Bealham (Buccaneers/Connacht), D Toner (Lansdowne/Leinster), J Murphy (Lansdowne/Ulster), J Cooney (Terenure College/Ulster), R Byrne (UCD/Leinster), W Addison (Enniskillen/Ulster).