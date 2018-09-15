Centre Darren Cave pleased with Ulster start

By Jim Stokes

Ulster will parade the same back-line for the third game in succession when they start their South African odyssey tomorrow afternoon against the Southern Kings at the Nelson Mandela Stadium in Port Elizabeth (1.15 pm Irish time).

Coach Dan McFarland, who has had his 30-man tour squad at his disposal since Wednesday, has made three changes up front with tight-head Tom O’Toole, lock Alan O’Connor and flanker Sean Reidy all recalled to the starting line-up.

The experienced Darren Cave is a central figure in that potent group behind the scrum which has impressed in those two last-ditch victories over the Scarlets and Edinburgh.

“From a personal point of view, it’s nice to get a couple of games in a row to show what I think I can bring to the team,” said Cave, who has 11 Ireland caps.

“I haven’t even played as much with Stuart McCloskey in the last year as I have in the past few weeks! That’s nice for us two to get to know each other’s games quite well. Defensively, in particular, it’s been pretty solid.”

And he is wary of the threat posed by their South African hosts: “From what I’ve seen of the Kings in their last two matches they are much improved from last year.

“These games away from home are always tough. If we get our stuff right we can put other teams under pressure but we’re very aware they are quite unstructured with loads of pace.

“Although we won over here last year we conceded over 30 points which shows the threats they have with the ball in hand.

“But under Jared Payne, our defence is improving. Last week the tries against Edinburgh came off a loose kick, and one came off a turnover — that’s probably when the Kings are at their most dangerous,” said veteran Cave who will make his 213th appearance for the province.

Ulster have a quick five-day turnaround after the Kings clash as they head to Bloemfontein to face the Cheetahs on Friday evening.

ULSTER: W Addison; C Gilroy, D Cave, S McCloskey, H Speight; B Burns, J Cooney; A Warwick, R Herring (capt), T O’Toole, A O’Connor, K Treadwell, M Coetzee, S Reidy, N Timoney.

Replacements: A McBurney, E O’Sullivan, W Herbst, J Deysel, M Rea, D Shanahan, A Curtis, A Kernohan.

SOUTHERN KINGS: M Botha; Y Penxe, H Klassen, B Klassen, B Basson; M Banda, G Masimla; S Ferreira, M Willemse (Capt), L Pupuma, S Oelofse, S Astle, S De Wit, M Burger, A Ntsila.

Replacements: A Van Rooyen, X Vos, J Forwood, B De Wee, R Lerm, R van Rooyen, M Du Toit, N Dukisa.