Cech wants to be one of Arsenal’s five captains

By Simon Collings

Petr Cech has given another indication that he is planning to stay at Arsenal by declaring himself ready to step up and be one of the club’s five captains.

Arsenal have been heavily criticised for their lack of leadership in recent seasons and new head coach Unai Emery is revamping the current setup.

The Spaniard is planning to appoint five captains for the upcoming campaign, with the players ranked from first to fifth choice accordingly.

Arsenal need to select a new first-team captain this summer after last season’s skipper, Per Mertesacker, retired to take up a role with the club’s academy.

The armband has been shared around in pre-season with Cech, Aaron Ramsey, and Mesut Ozil all getting the chance to wear it.

And now Cech has revealed he is ready to step up and be one of the five players in Emery’s leadership group.

“Well obviously, with my experience, I think that I have a lot to offer,” said the 36-year-old, who has won the Premier League four times during his career.

“And then obviously it is the manager’s decision to choose his five captains. But, obviously, as a senior player and a player with a lot of experience. I think that I will probably be in that group.

"Aaron has been a top performer for Arsenal for a long time. So obviously with his experience and knowing the club so well he will be there as a potential candidate.

“Do not forget that Laurent Koscielny is back during the season as well and has been the captain last season. So we will see.

What is important is that the group of captains and the group of players will be able to lead the team and that we will find the right way to go through difficult times.

“And together, with the manager and his coaching staff, we will find the good chemistry so that the team performs every day and in every game.”

Cech’s belief that he can be part of Arsenal’s leadership is another clear indication he is planning to stay at the club.

The goalkeeper has been linked with a return to Chelsea this summer following the arrival of Bernd Leno from Bayer Leverkusen for €22m at the Emirates.

However Cech, who has one year to run on his current contract, has already stated his intention to stay at the club.

And now it appears as though Emery wants to keep hold of him too by explaining the 36-year-old is in contention to be one of the club’s captains.

“I am giving you and I’m giving the player this position, but I’m not close,” said Emery, who was speaking after Arsenal’s 5-1 victory over Paris Saint-Germain in Singapore on Saturday.

“We are nearly finished, but like I am telling you, one is Koscielny but he’s injured.

“Then I am thinking of maybe five more captains. I am thinking about Petr, Aaron, and Mesut.

"Then I need to find one or two more.”