Caulfield vows to ‘get on with it’ as Cork City set to tighten belt

By Martin Claffey

Cork City boss John Caulfield says he will “get on with it”, as the club is set to slash costs by €300,000 next season.

When City relinquished their title to Dundalk earlier this month, it wasn’t just their pride that took a dent, as their bank balance took an immediate blow too.

While Uefa Champions League qualification was rewarded with €800,000 in 2018, next season the club’s Europa League qualification as runners-up will mean a greatly reduced €240,000, and the club’s board of management are quickly adjusting budgets to the new realities, briefing shareholders last weekend.

Caulfield says he hasn’t been approached by shareholder trust FORAS club chairman Pat Lyons or the board of management yet, but is expecting to be working with tighter purse strings.

“If there’s cuts — and I’m hearing that will happen, but I haven’t been told directly — that’s fine, we’ll just get on with it and deal with it,” said Caulfield yesterday.

“I haven’t met the board or chairman. Everything is up for discussion.”

Caulfield’s tenure has brought four FAI Cup finals, a league title, and four runner-up finishes and the manager believes the Leesiders will challenge for the title again next season.

Whatever decision the board take within the club, they know where I am with the club, and what I inherited with the management team here five years ago. We had six players, the club was in debt and we ended up in the last game of the season going for the league with four amateur players going into the last game of the season.

“Whatever decision is taken is fine. Ultimately, it is FORAS’ responsibility to decide where we want to get to.

“The club have done phenomenally well obviously and, from a management point of view, we want to keep driving it on.

“We’ve never been in the top three of the top clubs’ spending budgets, even last year. We’ve always been prudent. We’re achieving the maximum with the budgets and that’s what we’ll continue to do.”

The question of budgets will occupy Caulfield’s thoughts next season, but he has more pressing commitments, as the club face a league trip to Derry this weekend and a chance to win a third FAI Cup final in a row on November 4 at Aviva Stadium against Dundalk.

After last weekend’s win over Limerick, Caulfield is likely to give emerging talents at Cork another shot, with players like Ronan Hurley, Cian Murphy, Pierce Phillips, and Shane Daly-Butz all set to feature at the Brandywell on Friday night.