Carnacon players unlikely to return to Mayo fold

No Carnacon footballer is expected to be part of the Mayo ladies panel in 2019, despite manager Peter Leahy’s assertion that he is “quite happy to let bygones be bygones”.

Leahy has confirmed that none of the eight Carnacon players who quit the Mayo set-up last summer over player welfare issues have returned to pre-season training.

The Mayo manager has assembled a working panel of 49 players, none of whom play their club football with county champions Carnacon.

Leahy claims he has no issue welcoming back into the fold the players who opted out of the squad midway through the 2018 championship but did add that there has been no contact with any Carnacon player.

Cora Staunton is currently in Australia, while Fiona McHale was recently appointed as joint-coach of the Claremorris men’s senior football team.

“I met with the county board and the delegates and I told them that everybody is welcome to play for Mayo,” Leahy told the Western People.

“I’m quite happy to let bygones be bygones. Obviously, there is going to be some apologising, to either the girls or ourselves, to be done but apart from that, no-one is being eliminated from playing for Mayo. But they have to be willing to come back too.

“I’ve had no contact whatsoever, from any [Carnacon] player. We deal with the people who want to play for Mayo, who have shown an interest in playing for Mayo.”