Carlo Ancelotti fined for confronting referee Chris Kavanagh after Man Utd match

By Press Association
Thursday, March 05, 2020 - 03:29 PM

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti has been fined £8,000 for his post-match red card against Manchester United but will not face a touchline ban.

The Italian was charged with a breach of FA Rule E3 after marching onto the field to confront referee Chris Kavanagh after his side were denied an added-time winner by VAR on Sunday at Goodison Park.

“The Everton FC manager admitted that his language and/or behaviour on the field of play at the end of the fixture amounted to improper conduct and also accepted the standard penalty,” said an FA statement.

The Everton manager was furious when Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s strike, deflected off Harry Maguire, was ruled out after a video review judged a seated Gylfi Sigurdsson to be in an offside position in the line of vision of goalkeeper David De Gea.

Having accepted the punishment, Ancelotti is clear to take his place in the dugout for Sunday’s trip to former club Chelsea.

