Home»Sport

Cardiff City sign Ireland international and Preston captain Greg Cunningham

Wednesday, June 13, 2018 - 12:55 PM

Cardiff have made Preston defender Greg Cunningham their second summer signing.

The 27-year-old Republic of Ireland international joins the Premier League newcomers on a three-year deal.

The fee has not been disclosed but is thought to be in the region of £4million.

"It's fair to say that I've been an admirer of Greg for a number of years and that he's consistently been one of the best left-sided defenders for club and country," manager Neil Warnock told the official Cardiff website.

"We're delighted to have his experience and knowledge so as to supplement Joe Bennett who had a great time last season.

"I anticipate that Greg coming in will give us a lot of strength down that left-hand side."

Cunningham's arrival comes after Cardiff signed Norwich winger Josh Murphy on Tuesday in a deal thought to be worth around £11m.

Warnock has targeted five summer signings as Cardiff seek to strengthen their squad following promotion to the top flight.

Cunningham made 111 appearances for Preston after joining the Sky Bet Championship club from Bristol City in 2015.

He started his career at Manchester City and had loan spells at Leicester and Nottingham Forest.

- PA


More in this Section

Reporter uses Google Translate to get around French-only rule at Griezmann press conference

Saipan, Spain and the biggest World Cup dramas

Five things you may not know about new Spain coach Fernando Hierro

Katie Taylor to defend her world titles in London next month


Today's Stories

Irish in Champions League hunt

VAR: Soccer’s screen saver or blurring the picture?

Give Tipperary a break and they’ll rule world again

John Kiely challenges Limerick charges to rise again

Lifestyle

New father’s life ‘changed forever’ after he was run over by surgeon

The biggest cancer killer will take your breath away

Hopefully she had an idea...

Power of the press: Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks discuss 'The Post'

More From The Irish Examiner

Irish Examiner Sport


Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 09, 2018

    • 11
    • 12
    • 19
    • 27
    • 30
    • 38
    • 16

Full Lotto draw results »