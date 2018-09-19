Captain Leo Messi showcases his credentials again

By Chris Hatherall

What have we learned in the Champions League last night?

Lionel Messi has been written off too soon (again)

The Barca talisman may have had a disappointing World Cup for Argentina but, having been made captain at the Camp Nou, he looked as good as ever during a 4-0 thrashing of PSV Eindhoven in Group B.

Barca cruised to victory despite having defender Samuel Umtiti sent off.

Messi’s goals, all superbly taken, mean the striker has scored seven times in six matches this season and takes his career Champions League total to 104, scoring in 14 straight campaigns in a row. Messi’s opening effort against PSV came from a 20m free-kick into the top corner before he calmly converted passes from first Ivan Rakitic and then Luis Suarez.

Neymar’s replacement starting to show his worth

After a slow start to his Barca career, including a season cruelly ravaged by injuries, French striker Ousamane Dembele looks like his is starting to come good.

He arrived in Barcelona with a huge weight on his shoulders, having cost €150m from Borussia Dortmund, just moments after the Catalan giants sold Neymar to PSG.

The fact he was given the Brazilian’s number 11 shirt can’t have helped ease that load. But the forward, who is only 21, scored against PSV and produced an impressive all-round display to add to improved recent performances in La Liga. That’s five goals already this season.

Diego Costa loves a cup competition

The former Chelsea striker scored in his side’s Champions League victory at Monaco, and we should have predicted it.

It means all three of the Spanish international’s goals so far this season have come in cup competitions (the other two were in a 4-2 European Super Cup victory over Real Madrid). Last season he scored 10 times for club and country — seven in cup competitions, including, of course, three in the World Cup.

In fact, since he returned to Atletico from Stamford Bridge in September 2016, he has scored only three times in La Liga.

Samuel Grandsir opened the scoring for Monaco in France but the Europa League holders replied with goals from Costa, set up by Antoine Griezmann, and then Jose Gimenez — all in the first half.

Sometimes you need a bit of luck in life

Borussia Dortmund’s Christian Pulisic had a happy night in Belgium.

He came off the bench in Bruges to earn his side a 1-0 victory with an extremely fortunate goal — as his mishit effort took a big deflection to win the game.

It must have felt even sweeter, however, given it was his 20th birthday and his 100th appearance for Dortmund, too. There could be some celebrations in the Pulisic household right now.

Schalke could have done with some of the same fortune in Gelsenkirchen because, having led through Breel Embolo against Porto, they conceded a penalty to Otavio and only took a point.

A trip to Turkey is still a difficult one

Galatasaray’s 3-0 victory over Lokomotiv Moscow, despite a red card for Badou Ndiaye, shows just how difficult it is to play in Istanbul. The home side still cruised to victory with a free-kick from Eren Derdiyok, a Rodrigues shot from outside the area, and a last-minute Inan penalty.

Liverpool don’t have too much else to fear in Group C

Group C rivals Red Star Belgrade and Napoli played out a far less exciting goalless draw.

Napoli, who had 73% possession and 20 shots, however, will wonder how they didn’t win it.