Canning set for replay but McInerney remains doubt

With Joe Canning expected to be fit to take his place at centre-forward for Sunday’s All-Ireland semi-final replay, Gearóid McInerney has emerged as Galway’s chief injury concern.

Canning’s knee was a cause for concern during the first period of extra-time and was called ashore two minutes into the second period.

Concerns surrounding the severity of his injury, however, have lessened since Saturday’s extra-time classic.

Doubts continue over the fitness of McInerney (right calf) who faces a battle against the clock to be right for Thurles in six days’ time. His absence would be a huge blow for the All-Ireland champions as there is no ready-made centre-back to step in and fill the sizeable void the All-Star defender would leave.

At half-time in extra-time, the 27-year old, determined to cajole his team-mates, struggled to make his way from the Hogan Stand to the huddle of Galway players and management on the pitch.

Prior to Saturday, McInerney had started and finished 14 consecutive championship games, going right back to the 2016 Leinster final defeat to Kilkenny.

Daithí Burke, who came into the drawn game with an ankle injury, along with Adrian Tuohey, Johnny Glynn and Conor Whelan, all of whom picked up knocks at Croke Park, will be available for selection this weekend.

The Clare camp have a clean bill of health.

Meanwhile, RTÉ yesterday confirmed they will show uninterrupted coverage of the All-Ireland SHC semi-final replay and both the final two Super 8s matches on Sunday.

Galway and Clare will be broadcast on RTÉ 2 with the crucial football clash between Donegal v Tyrone on RTÉ 1. Dublin’s game against Roscommon in the Super 8 will be show on RTÉ News Now.

Four GAA games will be broadcast live on Sunday with TG4 carrying the All-Ireland U20FC final between Kildare and Mayo.

Papertalk Podcast: Hurling delirium, hurling overload, hurling snobbery, and a hurling documentary