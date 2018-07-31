Home»Sport

Canning set for replay but McInerney remains doubt

Tuesday, July 31, 2018 - 06:00 AM
By Eoghan Cormican
Sports Reporter

With Joe Canning expected to be fit to take his place at centre-forward for Sunday’s All-Ireland semi-final replay, Gearóid McInerney has emerged as Galway’s chief injury concern.

Canning’s knee was a cause for concern during the first period of extra-time and was called ashore two minutes into the second period.

Concerns surrounding the severity of his injury, however, have lessened since Saturday’s extra-time classic.

Doubts continue over the fitness of McInerney (right calf) who faces a battle against the clock to be right for Thurles in six days’ time. His absence would be a huge blow for the All-Ireland champions as there is no ready-made centre-back to step in and fill the sizeable void the All-Star defender would leave.

At half-time in extra-time, the 27-year old, determined to cajole his team-mates, struggled to make his way from the Hogan Stand to the huddle of Galway players and management on the pitch.

Prior to Saturday, McInerney had started and finished 14 consecutive championship games, going right back to the 2016 Leinster final defeat to Kilkenny.

Daithí Burke, who came into the drawn game with an ankle injury, along with Adrian Tuohey, Johnny Glynn and Conor Whelan, all of whom picked up knocks at Croke Park, will be available for selection this weekend.

The Clare camp have a clean bill of health.

Meanwhile, RTÉ yesterday confirmed they will show uninterrupted coverage of the All-Ireland SHC semi-final replay and both the final two Super 8s matches on Sunday.

Galway and Clare will be broadcast on RTÉ 2 with the crucial football clash between Donegal v Tyrone on RTÉ 1. Dublin’s game against Roscommon in the Super 8 will be show on RTÉ News Now.

Four GAA games will be broadcast live on Sunday with TG4 carrying the All-Ireland U20FC final between Kildare and Mayo.

Papertalk Podcast: Hurling delirium, hurling overload, hurling snobbery, and a hurling documentary


KEYWORDS

Galway GAAAll-Ireland semi-finalGalway v Clare

Related Articles

Atlantic crossings worth it for Galway's Jonathan Glynn

Gearóid McInerney: Kilkenny tests will stand to us

Gallant Galway hold tight under tense circumstances to take Super 8 win over Kildare

Kilkenny fear us now, says Galway captain David Burke

More in this Section

The nation is reeling from the 'breathless brilliance' of the weekend's hurling

Deal to fight Wilder in December ‘almost done’, says Tyson Fury

Russell ready to make Formula One step up

David Seaman and Petr Cech offer advice to new Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno


Today's Stories

HawkEye verified as a real success story

It’s good to talk to your team-mates

Hurling as you have never seen it before

Limerick were brilliant but Cork will be asking hard questions

Lifestyle

New father’s life ‘changed forever’ after he was run over by surgeon

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 28, 2018

    • 7
    • 23
    • 27
    • 28
    • 37
    • 44
    • 5

Full Lotto draw results »