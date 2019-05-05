NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Campbell and Hope's record opening partnership hands West Indies win over Ireland

John Campbell and Shai Hope
Sunday, May 05, 2019 - 08:10 PM

A record opening partnership of 365 between John Campbell and Shai Hope led the West Indies to a crushing 196-run victory over Ireland in their one-day international in Clontarf.

Campbell (179) and Hope (170) came up just seven runs short of the record stand for any wicket in an ODI, which was set by Windies pair Chris Gayle and Marlon Samuels when they smashed 372 against Zimbabwe in the 2015 World Cup.

The Irish attack was demolished as Campbell and Hope struck a total of eight sixes and 37 fours in a daunting total of 381 for three, Barry McCarthy dismissing both openers to finish with two for 76 from his 10 overs.

Barry McCarthy

Campbell was caught by Irish captain William Porterfield on the boundary and Hope departed just three balls later, while captain Jason Holder made just one before being dismissed by Mark Adair.

Ireland's reply got off to a nightmare start as they lost Paul Stirling without scoring, Porterfield for 12 and Lorcan Tucker for another duck to slump to 21 for three.

Kevin O'Brien struck a defiant 68 and Andy Balbirnie (29), and Gary Wilson (30) kept faint Irish hopes alive but the mammoth task was unsurprisingly beyond the home side and Ashley Nurse took four for 51 as Ireland were bowled out for 185.

- Press Association

