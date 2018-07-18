Bryan Sheehan: ‘There is a gun to their head, they have to win’

Bryan Sheehan is anticipating a “massive” performance from Kerry against Monaghan this weekend to keep their All-Ireland title hopes alive.

The Paddy Power news columnist has played with the vast majority of the current Kingdom panel and expects them to put the defeat to Galway firmly behind them in the crucial clash in St Tiernach’s Park.

“Honestly, I think from having been inside that dressing room and knowing the guys inside there and their character that there’s going to be a massive, massive performance out of Kerry next week in Clones. There’s no doubt in my mind about that.

There’s a lot of pride in those players, things didn’t go right for them last Sunday and they’ll be disappointed. Having the opportunity to come back one week later is massive. You don’t get that kind of opportunity too often.

“They can right a wrong almost right away. To a certain degree, there is a gun to their head, they have to win. Going up to Clones will not be easy. It’s going to be a war of attrition. Monaghan have a fantastic record above there and they’ll have their tails up after beating Kildare. They’ll know that one more win will see them through.

“But if I was still in that dressing room I know that I would be so looking forward to next Sunday above in Clones. It’s going to be a hell of a game.”

A lack of close contests and experience hurt Kerry in Croke Park on Sunday, Sheehan feels.

There was an awful lot of talk about how good Kerry were against Cork and I said it at the time that I didn’t think we should be reading too much into it. You do need competitive games and this is where I think the Super 8s will really benefit Kerry. They get another opportunity next week to get things right.

“While they may have been beaten, I think Sunday’s game will stand to them, especially given the age profile of the team. It’s a young team and it was their first outing in Croke Park so it will be a massive learning curve for them over the course of the Super 8s.”

After Mickey Ned O’Sullivan suggested some of the younger players may have read too much into the Munster SFC success, Sheehan remarked: “Did they believe the hype? Only they can answer that. But the only way you’re going to learn is playing games like the last day and learning from defeat.

“I guarantee that the next time they’re in a position of coming into a game on the back of a comprehensive win they won’t be getting carried away.

“They know now what level is required, they’re playing in the Super 8s and they’re playing against the top teams in Division 1 and that experience though humbling will really really stand to them.”