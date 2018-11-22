Home»sport

Briege Corkery returns to captain Munster as four provinces reveal strong squads

Thursday, November 22, 2018 - 01:54 PM

Cork's 11-time All-Ireland Ladies Senior Football medallist Briege Corkery is set for a dramatic return to the game next weekend.

The 10-time TG4 All Star has been named as Munster captain for the annual Interprovincial tournament, to be held on Saturday at the WIT Sports Campus.

Briege Corkery of Cork looks on with the other substitutes before the Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship Final match between Cork and Kilkenny at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile.

Corkery (31), won her 11th All-Ireland Senior Football medal in 2016 but hasn't pulled on the red shirt since.

She did, however, return to play a part in Cork's successful march to the 2018 All-Ireland senior Camogie title but the Interprovincials will mark her return to elite-level Football.

Corkery's last time to play Interprovincial Football was back in 2013 and she was player of the tournament in 2011.

READ MORE: Irish rugby captain sets her sights on new challenge

The four provinces have revealed their squads for a tournament that will get underway at 11am, with the Interprovincial and Shield Finals pencilled in for 3.30pm.

Ulster are the current holders and aiming for a seventh successive Interprovincial crown.

They are captained by Neamh Woods, who skippered Tyrone to TG4 All-Ireland Intermediate glory in September.

Leinster will be captained by Lyndsey Davey who is one of three nominees for the 2018 TG4 Senior Players' Player of the Year award.

Connacht will be led out by Tracey Leonard who is also the current Galway skipper.

Munster, in 2011, were the last province other than Ulster to win the Interprovincial title.

- Digital Desk


