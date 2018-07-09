Brian Gavin: Owens brings in another referee as umpire but...

By Brian Gavin

How often have we heard, since the Waterford-Tipperary game, that umpires should be referees and not just friends or acquaintances of the official in question?

Well, one was in Thurles yesterday, an inter-county one too — Justin Heffernan — and unfortunately for Justin, he was caught out by that early HawkEye decision.

James Owens looked to have dropped a couple of his umpires and Justin, a good referee, was brought in to man one of the goalposts. He was caught out by HawkEye in the second minute as he waved a Joe Canning free as a point before the technology overruled him. Justin just seemed too eager to help — it will go down as another umpiring mistake.

There were a few of them in Semple Stadium yesterday and it’s just as well the margin was seven points in the end because were it not for HawkEye where would we be?

The problem with Hawk- Eye in Thurles is the length of time it takes to come to a decision. It’s just too damn slow. James was alerted to Justin’s error long before confirmation of the wide was signalled on the screen at the Town End. I was in the crowd and the moans and groans about the delay were everywhere. Nobody can deny HawkEye is needed but the wait takes away from the enjoyment and flow of the game. It’s something they’re going to have to look at speeding up for the benefit of everyone, especially the players.

Umpires haven’t been brought in by Croke Park for coaching or advice and that is a mystery when it’s been a tough summer for them, especially in hurling. James took matters into his own hands by bringing in the likes of Justin but the GAA should be proactive themselves.

I’ve mentioned it here before but the message doesn’t seem to be getting to umpires: Going back two or three years ago, they were informed that when they were in doubt, to call on HawkEye if it was available. The right decision is what matters at the end of the day, but it looks bad when a flag is thrown up only for HawkEye to contradict the umpire. It affects confidence too.

Apart from the HawkEye calls, which included Conor Fogarty’s wide and Conor Cooney’s point in the second half, the biggest officiating talking point in yesterday’s replay was Ger Aylward’s goal. He took far too many steps but also appeared to be fouled. Had James given a free in or a free out, it would have been acceptable but allowing the goal was a controversial call.

In the first half, Conor Whelan was also called back from going through when advantage could have been allowed. James did call it right when he whistled TJ Reid for over-carrying but if he was being consistent, Aylward should have been penalised too.

James remains one of the best two or three referees in the country but it says something that Croke Park didn’t trust one of the newer officials when James had experienced a tough day at the office in the Clare-Limerick game in Ennis last month. John Keenan and Paud O’Dwyer should be considered options but they don’t appear to be.

I can’t go without commenting on last Wednesday’s Leinster U21 final, which will go down as one of the greatest games of hurling in a long time. That is despite a poor performance by referee John O’Brien. When he sits down to analyse his game, he will realise it left much to be desired.

John was so hard on Galway it beggared belief. Had they lost, you wouldn’t have been surprised if a fan or two came down from the stand and made a beeline for John.

Is somebody going to go through with John the rights and the many wrongs of what he did in Portlaoise? If so, is John prepared to take the constructive criticism? You’d hope the answer is yes to both questions because games of this magnitude deserve better.

The players deserve better.