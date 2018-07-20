Bray face trip to Bohs as players finally get paid

By John Fallon

Players at relegation-threated Premier Division clubs Bray Wanderers and Limerick will aim to put a troublesome week behind them tonight when they return to the pitch having finally received overdue wages.

Bray yesterday confirmed the monthly salaries originally due on May 25 were being processed, a situation Limerick had also belatedly rectified 48 hours earlier.

Bohemians V Bray Wanderers, March 2018.

The league’s bottom two sides are in Dublin tonight, the Seagulls visiting Bohemians (7.45pm) and Lims meeting St Patrick’s Athletic (8pm, live on eir sport 2).

Although Bray’s strike notice served on Tuesday only placed in jeopardy next week’s game against Cork City, the players representatives in SIPTU insisted they were satisfied the arrears had been discharged ahead of tonight’s fixture. They vowed, however, to “monitor matters to ensure no further issues emerge”.

Illustrating that the farcical situation at Bray isn’t over is the fact caretaker manager Graham Kelly will meet the squad for the first time in almost a fortnight in the Dalymount Park dressing-room tonight.

The players refused to train after owner Gerry Mulvey revealed wages couldn’t be guaranteed for the remainder of the season and they have instead been coached in two sessions this week by the Players Football Association of Ireland (PFAI) at the home of Bluebell United.

Martin Russell lasted only 40 days in the job before quitting on Wednesday night. Citing “constraints and unrealistic circumstances that have unfolded in recent times”, he praised club owner Gerry Mulvey but took aim at the FAI.

“Gerry has always been honest with me but unfortunately promises made to him have constantly been reneged on and, despite his tireless efforts, he has been unable to find enough support throughout the business world and the FAI in order to bring matters to a viable resolution,” he said in his parting shot.

By yesterday afternoon, it appeared a truce had been found between Bray officials and the FAI. “We would like to thank the FAI for their constant involvement in working to resolve what has been an unfortunate period for all involved,” read a statement settlement of the outstanding wages. “We are getting closer to finding a solution to fulfil all players’ wages for the remainder of the season.”

Cashflow problems endured by both Bray and Limerick this season will be compounded should they slip into the First Division next term but preparations for trying to avoid that scenario unfolding have been disrupted by the wage delays.

Bray are rooted in the automatic relegation spot, six points behind Limerick occupying the play-off berth. Bohs have won just once in eight matches while the Saints are on a seven-game losing streak.

European commitments mean Dundalk travel to Sligo Rovers and Shamrock Rovers to Waterford on Sunday. Cork City host Derry City on Monday.