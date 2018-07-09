Bray defy wages woes to claim victory over Sligo

Bray Wanderers 2 - 1 Sligo Rovers

By Paul Dowling

Martin Russell last night revealed that both players and staff are victims of Bray Wanderers’ latest financial crisis.

Sligo boss Gerard Lyttle conceded his side owed their fans an apology after yesterday’s 2-1 defeat.

In front of the smallest crowd of the season at the Carlisle Grounds of just 271 fans — which included Republic of Ireland star James McClean — Rhys Gorman swung in a 76th-minute free-kick from the left right footed. And Sean Heaney powered a header to the roof of the net.

“It’s been tough for everybody. Everyone has been a victim of it. You just have to make the best of it,” said Russell as his side moved to within six points of Limerick in the race to avoid relegation.

With Aaron Greene having joined Shamrock Rovers and both Rónán Coughlan and Cory Galvin departing, skipper Gary McCabe didn’t feature, having been linked with a move to Linfield.

With the Wicklow team’s squad not having trained this week, and with six weeks’ wages now owed since June, the Bray manager explained: “We’ll see what happens this week. The chairman (Gerry Mulvey) came in and spoke honestly to the group last Thursday. He said he’d like to have things up to date by Tuesday this week. And he also made promises that if it doesn’t, more lads will be available to move on.”

The Seagulls enjoyed a massive slice of luck when taking a 15th-minute lead.

Ger Pender appeared to be offside when latching onto Daniel Kelly’s ball over the top. However, assistant referee Wayne McDonnell kept his flag down. That allowed Pender to register his first league goal since October 2016, placing a close-range half-volley past Mitchel Beeney.

The Bit O’Red levelled 10 minutes after half-time. Raffaele Cretaro started the move in midfield, taking a return pass from debutant Mikey Drennan. Cretaro dinked a cross for ex-Seagull Adam Wixted to nod in.

With 15 minutes left, Heaney pounced to help his side claim a vital win.

With boos from the away support at full-time, some Rovers officials were involved in a verbal spat with fans after the game which continued to the dressing room later.

“I think a lot of our players owe our fans an apology, because we had quite a few coming to support us. We’ve left them down. We’ve let club down. And we’re massively disappointed,” said Lyttle.

Bray Wanderers:

Moran; Harding, Heaney, Kenna, Lynch (Mamaliga half time); Gorman, O’Conor; Daniel Kelly, Ellis (O’Gorman 70), Walsh; Pender (Jake Kelly 59).

Sligo Rovers:

Beeney; Sharkey, McFadden, Mahon, Donelon; McCabe, Cawley; McAleer (Twardek 59), Cretaro (Kerrigan 77), Wixted; Drennan (Morrison 65).

Referee:

Tomas Connolly (Dublin).