Bleahene delivers at the death as Galway

Galway 4-21 - 2-26 Wexford

John Fallon

A game for the ages was decided deep into the final play at the end of extra-time as Galway snatched a first ever Leinster U21 crown in the most dramatic fashion possible.

The hero was full-forward Sean Bleahene, who had been substituted earlier but was thrown back on in a final throw of the dice by Galway manager Tony Ward.

“We knew he had the power and if he got a chance he might stick it. You hope for that 100 times and it never happens. But it happened this time and I think it was no more than we deserved,” said Ward.

The Galway team celebrate with the Cup following the Bord Gais Energy Leinster Under 21 Hurling Championship 2018 Final. Photo: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Galway looked set for victory when they led by three points deep into stoppage time but Ian Carthy found the net to force extra-time.

Galway led by six points at one stage in the opening half but still went in trailing by two after Wexford staged a brilliant second quarter display.

By the seventh minute Galway led by 0-6 to 0-3 in a blistering period which produced neither a free nor a wide to either side.

Brian Concannon (two), Kevin Cooney, Tomas Monaghan, Cianan Fahy and Sean Loftus found the target for the Tribesmen in that superb start.

But Wexford hit back with senior star Rory O’Connor getting a fine point either side of efforts from midfielder Garry Molloy and corner-forward Seamus Casey.

Casey’s first free of the evening cut the gap to 0-6 to 0-4 before Galway pulled away again with a point from Evan Niland and a goal by midfielder Thomas Monaghan.

That put them 1-7 to 0-4 in front after just 12 minutes but they only managed one more point from there to the break.

In contrast, Wexford hit seven points without replay with Casey and O’Connor leading the way and it took a superb double save from Galway goalkeeper Eanna Murphy to deny Liam Stafford and Rory Higgins a goal after 19 minutes.

Evan Niland pulled back a point for Galway after the restart but Wexford hit the next three from Joe O’Connor, Stephen O’Gorman, and Rory O’Connor and would have been further ahead had Galway goalkeeper Murphy not saved a penalty from Casey.

Galway rallied with a couple of frees from Niland and a good effort from Monaghan but then Casey soloed through and blasted to the net to help Wexford lead by 1-17 to 1-12 going into the final quarter.

But then Galway got hope when Cooney scored a goal from an acute angle after 47 minutes and inside a minute Niland flicked home their third goal and Cooney pointed to lead by 3-13 to 1-17.

Galway lost corner-back Shane Bannon to a second yellow card and Casey hit back with a free for Wexford before Fintan Burke responded for Galway.

An absolutely amazing game of hurling between two talented teams but Galway took it in the end with their 4th goal of the evening. @Galway_GAA have won the BGE @officialgaa Leinster U21 Final!! #HurlingToTheCore Hard luck @OfficialWexGAA you put up one hell of a fight! pic.twitter.com/IMLZUmoYvB — BGEGAA (@BGEGAA) July 4, 2018

But another free from Casey left just one between them with two minutes left but Galway pushed it out to three before Ian Carthy rescued Wexford with an equalising goal in the sixth minute of stoppage time to force extra-time on a scoreline of 3-17 for Galway and 2-20 for Wexford.

Wexford by 2-24 to 3-18 at the break in extra-time and looked set for victory until Bleahane popped up in the dying seconds to secure the title in the most dramatic fashion possible.

Scorers for Galway:

E Niland 1-7 (7f), T Monaghan 1-2, K Cooney 1-2, C Fahy 0-5 (1’65, 1f), S Bleahene 1-0, B Concannon 0-2, S Loftus 0-1, F Burke 0-1, C Caulfield 0-1.

Scorers for Wexford:

S Casey 1-11 (9f), R O’Connor 0-7 (2f), I Carthy 1-0, S O’Gorman 0-2, J O’Connor 0-2, R White 0-2, G Molloy 0-1, R Higgins 0-1.

GALWAY:

E Murphy; I O’Shea, J Fitzpatrick, S Bannon; J Grealish, F Burke (c), M Hughes; T Monaghan, S Loftus; B Concannon, C Salmon, C Fahy; E Niland, S Bleahene, K Cooney.

Subs for Galway:

P Foley for Salmon (half-time), C Caulfield for Hughes (41), J Canning for Bleahene (42), C Connor for Bannon (60), R Murphy for Concannon (66), M Lynch for Monaghan (75), S Bleahene for Niland (77).

WEXFORD:

J Cushe; S Reck, D Byrne, I Carthy; A Maddock, D Reck, G Molloy; C Firman (c), R White; J O’Connor, R O’Connor, L Stafford; S O’Gorman, R Higgins, S Casey.

Subs for Wexford:

M Dwyer for O’Gorman (52), O Foley in for Stafford (52), D Codd for White (56), S O’Gorman for Casey (66)

Referee:

J O’Brien (Laois).