Big-hearted Donncha O’Callaghan makes Unicef gesture

Donncha O’Callaghan is hoping he can boost the work of Unicef Ireland by donating all the monies raised by a Testimonial Gala Ball in his honour in November to the organisation he has long served as an ambassador.

The former Munster, Ireland and Lions star, who retired from the game this summer after an illustrious 20-year, 438-game professional career that came to an end in the English Premiership at Worcester Warriors, will be honoured with a gala ball at the Intercontinental Hotel Ballsbridge, Dublin, on Friday, November 16, the eve of Ireland’s clash with New Zealand at Aviva Stadium.

Having been a proud Unicef ambassador for the past eight years, I hope this testimonial dinner will help support them in the amazing work they do every day,” O’Callaghan said.

Unicef Ireland will be hosting the event in recognition of O’Callaghan’s sporting career and also his contribution to humanitarian causes.

The Corkman’s work with the United Nations Children’s Fund since 2010 has seen the former second row contribute to projects in Ireland and make eight humanitarian field trips on behalf of vulnerable children to countries including Syria, Lebanon, Jordan and Haiti as well as across the African continent.

Unicef Ireland said Munster’s record appearance maker, with 268 caps for his home province and 98 Test caps, four for the British & Irish Lions and 94 for Ireland, will be feted by a gathering of his peers, former team-mates and friends from both the sporting and philanthropic communities to “celebrate the athlete’s incredible career and contribution to club, province, country and The Lions”.

It said O’Callaghan’s decision to donate all monies raised by the event was “in keeping with its honouree’s generous spirit”, and would be “vital in making real change to those in need worldwide”.