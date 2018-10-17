Better display brings little in way of solace

By Brendan O'Brien

There can’t have been more than a few hundred kids in the Aviva Stadium stands eight days ago as the Republic of Ireland squad went through the motions of an open training session under the watchful, unblinking eye of Roy Keane.

It was a significantly smaller crowd than had availed of the opportunity to see the side up close at previous such PR exercises but there was the prospect even that those ‘lucky few’ would end up seeing those Ireland players at their best all week.

The best bit came at the end. Note: it always does. With instruction time done and the session winding down, the players were free to indulge in a kickabout that abounded with short, zippy passes, one-touch takes and plenty of movement.

Most notable of all was the noise.

Each pass was accompanied with roars of approval or warning from team-mates. Everyone was engaged, the pace of the exercise acting as liberation for players who could remember, if only briefly, what it was like to indulge that childish love for the ball.

It brought to mind a snapshot from a nondescript friendly as far back as 1992, when Wales claimed a 1-0 win at the RDS and ended a six-year unbeaten home record, that has stayed with this observer all through the years and seasons since.

An utterly forgettable fixture, it was the sight of Kevin Moran pinging shots off the crossbar from outside the area at half-time that lodged in the memory: the lesson being that what we see from players on the field of play is not necessarily the full extent of their talents.

Managers have their say in that.

Charlton has gone down in Irish folklore, of course, but the limitations he imposed on his Ireland teams are legendary too.

Moran’s indulgences that cold February day 26 years ago were in some way symbolic of the fact that so many had so much more in their locker.

Martin O’Neill has shackled his players in much the same way, less talented though they may be.

O’Neill has constantly pointed out the limitations in players on an individual and a collective basis, all the while holding his hand up the accusation that his Ireland team does not treat the ball with the respect it deserves.

Both are a dereliction of duties to his players.

James McClean is a man who profits from pace and panic. From resolute certainty and conviction.

His refusal to deviate from the closest route to goal is what has earned him a career in the top tiers of English football and yet he was timid and uncertain of himself three days ago.

One pass to Jeff Hendrick in that first-half against Denmark, a simple slide-rule ball of no more than five metres, was botched by a player who looked to all intents and purposes like a golfer with the yips.

That stems from the sideline.

It is a complaint that pre-dates the thumpings handed out by Denmark and Wales and the theory that the side had been scarred by them. That it was in need of re-introductory baby steps before they could contemplate such leaps as a passing triangle or a one-two.

We were promised more last night.

It was clear that O’Neill had at least awarded some licence to play ball. There were attempts at invention which, added to a commitment to press opponents higher up the pitch, actually generated a smidgen of tempo at times.

In Callum Robinson, a number nine who was once a winger but played here as a No.10, there was a man who played with his head up, sprayed the ball about and had it in his head to turn towards the Welsh goal and put defenders on the back foot.

Some pickings, in other words, but still slim.

Wales started with seven Championship players here – to Ireland’s five. They were missing Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey. They were away from home. They were ordinary and callow and yet anything but rattled by Ireland’s slightly ‘refined’ approach.

Ireland managed seven attempts on goal.

A huge improvement from the one managed against Denmark, it isn’t the type of statistic that offers any warmth against the cold comfort that is a third straight competitive defeat and the prospect of relegation in the Nations League.

Roy Keane once dismissed Alex Ferguson’s gushing words for his heroic performance against Juventus in Turin in 1999 as akin to praise for a postman who has delivered your letters. It’s unlikely he would see the merits in plaudits for anything Ireland did here.