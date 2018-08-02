Beggan: Monaghan make the best of what we have

The modern Monaghan success story is down to careful husbandry of resources and a club structure that delivers games, according to goalkeeper Rory Beggan.

Despite having a population just north of 60,000, the Farney County has won two Ulster senior titles, two minor titles and an Ulster U21 crown in the last five years, along with four All-Ireland quarter-final appearances.

Take at least a point against Galway in Salthill on Saturday and they will reach a first All-Ireland semi-final since 1988.

Beggan works as a Games Promotion Officer in the county. He puts the current run down to making effective use of whatever resouces they have.

“I think we have to because of our population,” Beggan told GAA.ie. “I think we do a lot of work with clubs and schools, but a lot of the clubs have to take the credit too.

“They are putting in a lot of great work, especially in their underage structures which is feeding right through.

"They do work with us through the Club Development Programme we run. Again, you can see that relationship between us and the clubs is becoming very beneficial.

"You can see the numbers rising each year in clubs, camps, and development squads. The numbers are huge.

Our club structure is one of the best in Ireland in terms of teams getting games. We also run our development squads which seem to be getting some bad press from other people, who don’t agree with development squads.

“We feel it is a big part of our success, kids coming up through from Under 14s to Under 17s. They are getting quality training, we aren’t saying that they aren’t with their clubs, but they are getting it here.

“Also they are getting more knowledge on the strength and conditioning and nutrition side. I feel a big part of Monaghan’s success is down to development squads and kids coming through.

"Just getting a chance to represent Monaghan, to wear the Monaghan jersey so they are ready to play at minor and senior level.”

A semi-final appearance would be another landmark indication of progress, but Beggan doesn’t take the county’s current competitiveness for granted.

“We’d love for the success in Monaghan to keep going on and on and on. That is the plan, but there was a time when it wasn’t going well.

“This is a time where it is going well and we need to maximise it as best as possible. I feel we are and that we can still do a lot more.

"At the minute we feel we are going in the right direction as a county in terms of our structures and our coaching structures.

“Hopefully we can keep pushing on. Some day we can maybe get up to the level where the likes of the Dublins and Kerrys are at.

"Hopefully that day will come.”