Beating All Blacks ‘just a rung on the ladder’ for ambitious Ireland

Iain Henderson believes Ireland will be able to cope perfectly well with the weight of expectation now on their shoulders following their win over New Zealand.

All Blacks head coach Steve Hansen handed Ireland the mantle of favourites for next year’s World Cup following his side’s 16-9 defeat at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday night and challenged Joe Schmidt’s team to cope with the expectations that come attached to the tag.

Henderson believes the growing reputation of his team among supporters as well as opponents about its capabilities mean that beating the world champions last weekend was “just another rung on the ladder” in raising people’s expectations rather than a moment in isolation for the game to sit up and take notice.

Henderson is a likely starter in the second row against the USA in this Saturday’s closing 2018 Guinness Series game at a sold-out Aviva Stadium and yesterday responded to Hansen’s remarks by saying: “Well, imagine if England had scored two or three extra points (against New Zealand) last week, would it have increased the target on their back (if they had won 17-16 rather than lost 16-15)?

I think winning at the weekend isn’t just the thing that’s increased the targets on our backs or increased what people think of us. It’s been mounting for a while,” said Henderson.

“I think it was just another rung in the ladder maybe at the weekend. For people to assume that Ireland now are a better team, I don’t think that’s unrealistic and I don’t think that people play against us would think much differently about that. They would realise we have had good performances over the last couple of years, which we have, so automatically they will be saying, ‘Flip, they’re getting better and better’.

“The weekend was just another rung on the ladder.”

Henderson, who replaced Devin Toner off the bench in the 61st minute, had missed the win over New Zealand in Chicago in 2016 through injury, and was aware he had to grab his opportunity this time around given the high standards the squad sets itself.

“Yeah, well I think part of that is opportunities. The opportunity to play against the All Blacks in Dublin. That doesn’t come around that often. The opportunities to go away to South Africa, that’s another example, or a tour to Australia, those don’t come around too often; to be able to produce big moments.

“We’ve definitely been building in-house as a squad, we know that we work hard for each other. I suppose these are the repercussions of that.

“I wouldn’t necessarily say we’re exceptionally comfortable with expectation levels. I would probably more go along the lines of saying we’re relatively good at blocking them out.

I wouldn’t necessarily say we’re extremely comfortable with everyone thinking this, that, or the other. I would say we’re a lot more team-focused, oriented on doing well for each other, which is probably something that has stood to us over the last number of seasons.

“We’re not letting external factors, whether it be on matchday or leading up to it, affect our performance or what we do on the pitch.”

Managing those expectations when players are outside the bubble of an Irish camp is a more difficult task, admitted Henderson.

“Since Rory (Best) captained the squad over there (in Chicago) beating the All Blacks, the Grand Slam, winning away in South Africa, winning Down Under in Australia, those are all great achievements.

“The profile of Irish rugby has been lifted with all these historic moments. But, with all that has been coming increased hype. I’m not sure how everyone deals with it individually outside the camp situation.

“But, when we all get back together to playing, that’s when it all comes together.”

Henderson insisted this weekend’s clash with the Americans carries as much weight within the Ireland squad as the last fortnight’s clashes with tier-one opposition from Argentina and New Zealand.

We have already had a look at their lineouts this morning,” Henderson said of the USA. “I was in analysing a few of their games. They have played 10 this year and only lost one, I think.

“They have been putting immense pressure on everyone they have played and they have played teams like Scotland who have turned us over a few years ago and there is a probably a bit of a threat there that we’re riding on the high of last weekend. I am sure that will all be knocked out of us probably when Joe gets a hold of the presentations and it will be, again, back to business, back to match week, and see how it goes and see how this week rolls forward and the players who will playing again this weekend.

“The team hasn’t been named as yet or anything but they will be looking to take the bull by the horns, to really give it a rattle this weekend, not just to produce a performance after last weekend but to continue on from last weekend.”