Beach bonanza for Jamie Osborne

By John Ryan

Jamie Osborne and the ‘Melbourne 10’ enjoyed a tremendous return on their recent investments as they enjoyed a spectacular treble with Florencio, Waqaas and Monumental Man at the annual Laytown Races yesterday.

INTO THE BLUE: Runners and riders during the @melbourne10racing Handicap at Laytown Strand Races, Co Meath

Osborne was responsible for buying, claiming and leasing a total of 10 runners on the card for ‘Melbourne 10 Racing’ and, having recorded a single success at each of the last two meetings on the beach, hit the jackpot this time, with three winners and three placed horses.

Recommended by the injured Kate Harrington, who rode Osborne’s two previous winners here, Lisa O’Neill partnered two of the Osborne winners, kicking off with 10/11 favourite Florencio in the O’Neills’ Sports 100 Centenary Amateur Handicap.

Always close to the pace, the five-year-old scored readily from Markhan, with the winner’s stable-companion Acrux third.

Osborne admitted: “I’m relieved, the heat is off, it’s great to get one on the board early. We bought this horse because of his ‘split mark’ (raced here off his significantly lower turf mark) and it has worked out well.

O’Neill added: “He was thrown-in off that mark. He took me there sooner than I wanted, but Jamie said he stays well, so I kicked on.

I must thank Kate Harrington, who has ridden Jamie’s horses here before. She’s injured and recommended me for the rides.

O’Neill completed her double on her local track and provided Osborne with the middle leg of his treble, when Waqaas, rated a minimum of 28lb superior to his opposition, landed the Hibernia Steel Amateur race, Osborne’s third successive win in the race.

The 5/4 favourite had to dig deep, though, to beat Royal Admiral by a head, prompting O’Neill to admit: “That took more work than I expected but, in fairness to him, he got his head down on the line.”

Osborne said: “It’s an annual event for us at this stage and there’ll be no shying away, we’ll be back again next year.”

The third leg of the treble came in the Bohan Hyland & Associated Handicap, when Monumental Man, sourced out of a recent Lingfield claimer, scored under Colin Keane, beating Confrontational and the well-backed Caesar’s Comet.

“I thought Dougie (Costello) was on the right one (Letmestopyouthere), which shows what we know. I only have this horse a week. My daughter bought him for me in Lingfield.”

Leased for the day, My Good Brother went close to giving the ‘Melbourne 10’ a fourth winner in a race they sponsored, when outpointed by the well-backed Tyrconnell in the finale.

A half length separated the winner, ridden by Danny Sheehy, and Tom McCourt’s charge. Having saddled only her second winner, Sarah Lynam declared, “It’s brilliant. I’ve always wanted to have a winner here. This horse has always worked well at home, but he’s only learning what the job is. Maybe the beach woke him up.”

Having his third run for his new yard, the Denis Hogan-trained Cyrus Dallin landed a tidy gamble for the Castlebar-based Westerners Syndicate in the Scotch Hall Shopping Centre Claiming Race.

Confidently ridden by his trainer, the four-year-old, successful twice for William Muir, came through smoothly to beat Pulsating and Many Dreams.

It’s a case of job done for the boys,” said Hogan, “It was an average contest, but he travelled well and did it nicely. We bought a horse for these lads in Ascot back in May, but he got hurt and we replaced him with this fellow, so it has worked out well for them.

The opening Gilna’s Cottage Inn Maiden provided trainer Joe Murphy with a welcome change of luck and only a second winner of the season, when Bay Of Skaill (Gary Carroll), proved too strong for Lady Nathaniel and Approbare.

Joe Murphy Jnr said: “She had very solid form as a three-year-old, but it has taken her a long time to get her head in front. She’s her own worst enemy and is often too keen. She was very keen at the Curragh the last day. The horses haven’t been right all year, but they’ve started coming in the last few weeks.”