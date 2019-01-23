Battle lines drawn for intriguing Munster Senior Cup clashes

With five different winners in the past five years, the Clayton Hotels Munster Schools Senior Cup is proving one of the most competitive tournaments in schools rugby.

As traditional powerhouses of the province battle it out with the new kids on the block, there is a sense of intrigue ahead of the 2019 edition, which kicks off today.

Representatives of all the schools participating in the Munster Schools Senior Cup and the Munster Schools Junior Cup at the competition’s launch and draw at Musgrave Park. Picture: Tommy Dickson/Inpho

After today’s Musgrave Park double-header which the clash of St Munchin’s and Rockwell, followed by High School Clonmel facing Bandon Grammar School, the quarter-final pairings in this famed competition will be confirmed.

Cork duo Presentation Brothers College and Christian Brothers College are locked at the top of the roll of honour with 29 titles apiece and while the pair traded Cup wins in 2016 and 2017, last year saw a first-time winner in Glenstal Abbey.

The Limerick school became the 11th team to inscribe their name on the trophy, after holding on for a dramatic 18-17 win over CBC last March.

Head coach Sean Skehan, who led them to that historic success, is well aware of the scope of the achievement — winning the Senior Cup in a school with a student population of 220.

“Obviously, it was our first time (winning the cup) so it was a massive achievement — we enjoyed the celebrations while they lasted. There was definitely a great buzz around the school. We never used it (size of school) as an excuse,” said Skehan as Glenstal often come up against opponents with three or four times as many players to pick from.

“Throughout the years, we never won anything in schoolboy rugby,” he said, noting that the final defeat in 2017 was the Limerick school’s first appearance in the decider since 1970. But that win last March has changed the attitude of the Murroe school.

It flicked a switch,” he agreed. “We now want to be perennial contenders, we know we can compete with the likes of Pres and Christians.

As with all schoolboy and age-grade sport, teams have to deal with a high rate of player-turnover and few will have been hit as hard as the‘defending champions. Thirteen of the team that beat CBC in last year’s final have left the school, with just Caolan Dooley, a try-scorer in that famous win, and Harry Benner remaining.

“A year before that, 11 of the team who got to the final left, but that’s part-and-parcel of schoolboy rugby,” Skehan said. “It’s great because it gives new players a chance to kick-on and try to create more history.”

Another group of players making their marks on the history books are Glenstal’s potential round two opponents, High School Clonmel.

The Tipperary school are playing in the competition for the first time after a dramatic win in the qualifying stage when they overcame SMI Newcastle West of Limerick on the ‘try-count’ rule after the sides drew 17-17 at Musgrave Park.

Captained by David O’Keeffe, the Tipperary school had Cian Walsh and Evan Phelan starring in their preliminary round victory.

A return to the Cork venue sees them play another one of the three teams to have never won the Senior Cup, Bandon CBS.

The third team who have never won the Cup, Ardscoil Rís of Limerick, have a bye into round two where they have a tasty Treaty City derby against 2008 champions Castletroy College.

While the emergence of new teams competing for the title is inarguably a good thing, it would be foolish to overlook the traditionally dominant teams.

Last year’s beaten finalists CBC are joint top of the roll of honour and are just three wins away from becoming the first school to win the Senior Cup 30 times.

Losing the 2018 decider by the narrowest of margins, CBC kick off their campaign in round two when they face Crescent College — the most successful Limerick team in the competition’s history.

And while Christians have been raising eyebrows on the hurling field over the last few seasons, and have secured a Harty Cup semi-final to look forward to this weekend, there is no doubt as to which code is number one, particular when the Senior Cup rolls around.

It’s massive, we’re a rugby school,” said CBC vice-principal Donal O’Mahony. “It’s a big thing on the calendar, on and off the field the senior rugby team is part of our identity. We are really looking forward to it, both players and supporters. It’s a process. We know from experience that it is an extremely difficult competition to win.

The Tommy Crowe-coached CBC will be looking to Mark Donnelly, Cian Hurley, and Scott Buckley for inspiration if they are to go one step further than last year.

The other Cork school looking to win a historic 30th title are Presentation Brothers College. They await the winners of the first-round clash between Rockwell College and St Munchin’s. The Cashel school are historically one of the top teams in the competition, dominating throughout large parts of the 20th century.

After experiencing somewhat of a lull (they won just three titles between 1970 and 2010), the Tipperary men enjoyed success in 2011, 2012, and 2015 and can consider themselves back among the top teams in the province.

With the exciting mix of traditional powers returning to form and these less established rugby schools coming in with a swagger, all 10 teams competing in the Senior Cup will believe that if they can get a bit of momentum, and possibly a slice of luck, 2019 could be their year.

Senior Cup R1: High School Clonmel v Bandon, Grammar Rockwell College v St Munchin’s College.

Senior Cup quarter-final: Crescent College v Christian Brothers College, Ardscoil Ris v Castletroy College,High School Clonmel/Bandon Grammar School v Glenstal Abbey Presentation Brothers College v Rockwell College/St Munchin’s.

The Senior Cup quarter-finals will take place during the week commencing February 11, with the Junior Cup quarter-finals being played during the week beginning February 25. The Senior Cup semi-finals are scheduled for the week beginning March 4 with the Junior Cup last-four stage taking place during the week commencing March 11. The final of the Senior Cup will take place on the week beginning March 18 with the Junior Cup final set for the week beginning March 25.