Basketball: IT Carlow edge Fr Mathews after hectic weekend

Tuesday, October 30, 2018 - 03:00 AM

Fr Mathews’ gruelling weekend schedule caught up with them last night as they suffered defeat to IT Carlow at the Mathews Arena last night.

Having beaten Marble City Hawks 64-39 on Saturday night in the National Cup preliminary round - where Gráinne Dwyer top-scored with 24 points - they were back in action yesterday but

didn’t enjoy the same level of success, losing out to IT Carlow 71-68.

Carlow led 39-34 at the half but in a tight contest, they managed to keep their Cork opponents just out of reach.

Kate O’Flaherty top-scored with 25 points for IT Carlow, while Shannon Brady hit 24 points for Fr Mathews and Gráinne Dwyer hit 22.


