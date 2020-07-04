News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Baseball's Cleveland Indians follow Washington Redskins in review of team name

By Press Association
Saturday, July 04, 2020 - 08:52 AM

Major League Baseball side the Cleveland Indians are to review their team name in light of recent anti-racism protests.

The Indians replaced their logo two years ago, swapping a cartoon of a Native American named Chief Wahoo with a letter C.

The review was announced hours after NFL side the Washington Redskins said they would look at their name amid outrage following the death of George Floyd in Minnesota.

A statement said: “The recent social unrest in our community and our country has only underscored the need for us to keep improving as an organisation on issues of social justice.

“With that in mind, we are committed to engaging our community and appropriate stakeholders to determine the best path forward with regard to our team name.”

Washington’s “thorough review” follows increasing calls for change, including from one of the team’s main sponsors FedEx.

“In light of recent events around our country and feedback from our community, the Washington Redskins are announcing the team will undergo a thorough review of the team’s name,” the side said in a statement.

“This review formalises the initial discussions the team has been having with the league in recent weeks.”

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement the league is “supportive” of the team’s move.

