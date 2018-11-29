Barry O’Sullivan: New rules will bring big men back

Kerry’s Barry O’Sullivan envisages big full-forwards will be back in vogue if the new handpass and offensive mark rules are made permanent.

Unlike most of his peers, O’Sullivan doesn’t have much issue with the three consecutive handpasses rule as he feels the new limit combined with the extension of the mark could lead to more kicking in games.

Reviewing Wednesday night’s meeting with Carlow, the UCD midfielder knows the challenge game was not enough to make a firm judgement on the rules in operation.

“There was a lot of launching the ball into the forward line and Carlow’s No14 (Darragh Foley) got a lot of joy out of it. He caught a few clean marks and got a few points.

“I think it’ll quicken up the game. We’re so used to handpassing it on but you have to rethink now. In the long run, maybe it should be four or five handpasses but it’s in its infancy.

“You have to trial it but I think it’ll work well. I think it’ll bring back the kicking and make teams play more offensively because you can’t have 15 fellas behind the ball handpassing. You have to have fellas in front of the ball now to receive the ball, so that’s good.

“It brings back that you have to win your own one-on-one battles up front and I think if you’re a big man or have any bit of speed inside and you have good kick-passes out the field it’s going to help a lot.

“It will bring back the big man if it stays for the Championship. People are going to give out about change.”

Mayo’s Stephen Coen came on for the second half and didn’t feel the rules upset the game as a contest or a spectacle.

“It wasn’t too bad. It was good for us because we didn’t want to get into trouble and we knew if we kicked it quickly it would be hard for them to get back.

“The first 15 minutes was tough but you get used to it.”

At the same time, Dingle man O’Sullivan is glad the new rules don’t apply to the Sigerson Cup. “It is a relief in a way because we’re not used to it. We’d be thrown into the deep end if we were.

“We’re used to the system we play now and I think we play it well but in the long term it’ll probably be a good thing.

“It doesn’t bother me either way — I just get along with things — but we take the Sigerson very seriously and if it was thrown into it, it might be dangerous. Not that it would be an insult to the competition but there’s a different type of prestige than there is with the National League. The pitches will be heavy in the Sigerson and it’ll be hard to move the ball fast.”