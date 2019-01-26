NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Ballincollig retain President’s Cup title after hard-fought win over Tolka Rovers

Saturday, January 26, 2019 - 08:22 PM
By John Coughlan

Tradehouse Central Ballincollig retained their President’s Cup title after defeating Tolka Rovers in hard-fought final.

Ballincollig were given a stark reminder in the opening exchanges that their Dublin rivals meant business and with Alex Dolenko controlling the point Tolka deservedly led 16-15.

In the second quarter, Tolka increased the intensity as Ballincollig looked a disorganised at both ends of the court and with four minutes remaining to the interval they trailed by nine points.

Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Gradually the Ballincollig American Andre Nation found his shooting range and the lead was reduced to 34-30 with the clock ticking down to the interval.

The Dublin side produced a buzzer beater when Dolenko drained a lay-up that ensured Tolka led 36-30.

The trend of the game changed little in the third and with Nation a bigger threat for Ballincollig they reduced the deficit to 52 -51 entering the final quarter.

Ian McLoughlin put Ballincollig in pole position with consecutive three pointers that eventually broke Tolka Rovers spirit.

Although Tolka gave their all they were always chasing the game coming down the stretch as Ballincollig just about edged a disappointing final.

Tradehouse Central Ballincollig: C Murray, D Corkery, P McSweeney, A O’Connor, I McLoughlin, A Lordan, C O’Sullivan, C Blount, S O’Sullivan, S O’Sullivan, D O’Sullivan, Daire O’Sullivan, J Kelly, A Chandler, A Nation, I James.

Tolka Rovers: E Lawless, P Caffery, O O’Reilly, M Murray, A Dolenko, B Owens, S Moore, T Kenny, C Liston, J Goldsborough, D O’Beirne, M Blanchfield.

Referees: E Perry (Dublin), J Dooley (Portlaoise), M Landos (Dublin).

MVP: Ian McLoughlin (Ballincollig).


KEYWORDS

BasketballCork

Related Articles

UCD Marian going for Cup glory: ‘It was like a movie. You couldn’t write it’

Short-term exodus good for Neptune’s long game

No, it’s not okay to lose your first final, insists Brunell coach

Liffey Celtics looking to make all that pain pay

More in this Section

The quadruple? That’s fantasy, says City boss Guardiola

Messi and Maradona plead for Sala search to continue

Hodgson rubbishes talk of Zaha move to Borussia Dortmund

Bournemouth newcomer Mepham braced for tough introduction to Premier League


Lifestyle

Why flexi-veganism is the new diet we might all be adopting this year

Live music review: White Horse Guitar Club at the Cork Opera House

Art review: Brian Eno at the RHA, Dublin

Five toasts, five people and one powerful debut novel by Anne Griffin

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 26, 2019

    • 6
    • 12
    • 13
    • 23
    • 31
    • 34
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »