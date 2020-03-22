News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Azerbaijan Grand Prix set to be next F1 race called off

Azerbaijan Grand Prix set to be next F1 race called off
By Press Association
Sunday, March 22, 2020 - 07:39 PM

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix is set to be the latest race pulled from Formula One’s coronavirus-hit schedule.

F1 bosses had earmarked the June 7 round as a potential start date for the new season after the opening seven grands prix were called off.

But the PA news agency understands that the race – which takes place on the streets of Azerbaijan’s capital in Baku – will now be postponed, with an announcement expected on Monday.

Valtteri Bottas won last year’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix (David Davies/PA)
Valtteri Bottas won last year’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix (David Davies/PA)

Baku chiefs are hopeful that the race will be rescheduled later in the year.

The earliest the campaign can now start is at Montreal’s Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on June 14 – but the likelihood of that is deeply uncertain given the fast-moving nature of the coronavirus pandemic.

F1 chiefs last week announced the postponements of the Dutch and Spanish Grands Prix, while Monaco cancelled their May 24 slot.

Silverstone chiefs revealed they would provide fans with full refunds if the British Grand Prix, pencilled in for July 19, does not go ahead

More on this topic

F1 drivers to swap steering wheel for games controller in Virtual Grands PrixF1 drivers to swap steering wheel for games controller in Virtual Grands Prix

Monaco Grand Prix cancelled and will not take place in 2020Monaco Grand Prix cancelled and will not take place in 2020

Dutch, Spanish and Monaco Grands Prix postponedDutch, Spanish and Monaco Grands Prix postponed

McLaren mechanic is free from coronavirus symptomsMcLaren mechanic is free from coronavirus symptoms

Azerbaijan Grand PrixValtteri BottasTOPIC: Formula 1

More in this Section

IOC steps up Tokyo 2020 ‘scenario-planning’ and will decide within four weeksIOC steps up Tokyo 2020 ‘scenario-planning’ and will decide within four weeks

28-year-old footballer warns of taking Covid-19 lightly after positive test28-year-old footballer warns of taking Covid-19 lightly after positive test

Global Athlete urges postponement of Tokyo Olympics amid coronavirus crisisGlobal Athlete urges postponement of Tokyo Olympics amid coronavirus crisis

Liverpool stadium stewards offer to help out at over-run supermarketsLiverpool stadium stewards offer to help out at over-run supermarkets


Lifestyle

Kya deLongchamps reports on the performance of her domestic photovoltaic (PV) array after a long winterSolar Power: what’s up, sunshine?

Peter Dowdall has advice on how to plan ahead for the seasons to comeGardening: Time to take stock

If ever a celebration was warranted, it’s Mother’s Day. Anna Jarvis from Virginia in the US originally initiated the special day to honour her own mother who lost nine of her 13 children before they reached adulthood.Darina Allen: Mother's Day favourites from Ballymaloe

Sarah Last co-owns Galway Coast Cottages in Barna with her husband, Dan. www.galwaycoastcottages.comYou've Been Served: Sarah Last

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, March 21, 2020

  • 4
  • 5
  • 7
  • 16
  • 43
  • 47
  • 10

Full Lotto draw results »