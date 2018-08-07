Avoiding sucker’s pins and lone sentinels on Kilkenny’s dream 18

Kilkenny is the sixth county in this series of best-18-holes. There may only be seven courses in the county… but when one of those is Mount Juliet you’re not short on quality, writes Kevin Markham

The third hole at Mount Juliet

And then there are some gems that many people know so little about. Here’s my imaginary scorecard for the 18 best holes. Measurements are as the clubs provide them.

1. Kilkenny, par four 1st, 380/360/365 (L) metres

This is some hole to start. The drive looks innocuous as the fairway disappears over a crest. Two trees signal where the drop begins. You really don’t need to drive any further than 230 metres (white tees) because after that the hole drops sharply and you could find your ball on a steep downslope, which makes the approach unnecessarily difficult. Playing from the top of the crest also offers a better chance of throwing a ball high in the air and landing on the putting surface beyond trees which pinch the front of a well- shaped green. It is Index 4… and it’s worth noting that it is a par five for ladies… and Index 1.

2. Castlecomer, par four 13th, 297/297/274 (L) metres

The par four 13th follows an excellent par five around a wood and the trees continue to taunt here, all along the right. The tee box sits well above the fairway and a smallish green beckons straight ahead. It would be a straightforward par four but for the one lone tree short and left of the green. Yes, it makes it enchanting but, boy, does it add to the difficulty. You need to avoid the wall of trees on one side while not drifting too far left where there is acres of space. From over here you will be blocked by that lone, impenetrable, sentinel and you’ll have to be creative. A bunker to the left of the green compounds the problem.

3. Gowran Park, par five 8th, 403/383/336 (L) metres

A hole begging for a birdie or better… if you can hit two straight shots through an avenue of trees. The pin is visible but pay attention because water squeezes in from the right hand side beside and in front of the green. A ditch also runs across the fairway, so both lots of water threaten approach shots. The green sits at a 45-degree angle and if the pin’s at the back, then you’d be foolish to go straight at it (it’s a sucker’s pin!). There’s no bunker and the green is relatively flat so chances are that you’ll be going for it after a good drive. And why not, there’s bound to be someone with a ball retriever nearby.

4. Mount Juliet, par three 3rd, 174/166/122 (L) yards

Such a beautiful hole. Your tee shot has to fly a pretty pond that stretches from tee to green and then slips away down the left side. The green is raised with a walled front dropping into the water, and a bunker is tucked behind to catch those who play ‘safe’ and long… which means a knee-trembling bunker shot as you’re playing back

towards the water. The green also slopes to the left and that compounds things further. For some reason, I can’t

imagine why, the flag is often on the left where only idiots will go pin-seeking.

5. Castlecomer, par four 8th, 327/327/307 (L) metres

A unique hole. Castlecomer’s 8th is squeezed on both sides by rock face, rising upwards through steep valley sides. The fairway disappears over a crest and then tumbles down the other side to a cleverly placed green. The hole is not long so you can play safe with an iron, or go hard and fast with the driver, breaching the crest, running down the hill and ending up short of the green… although that leaves a tricky, awkward length pitch to a green well guarded by bunkers.

6. Mount Juliet, par four 4th, 387/348/292 (L) yards

With the hole tucked down between shoulders of trees and the knowledge that water awaits at the green, this becomes a bit of a knee trembler. There’s very little room but the further you drive, the more the hole opens up. It’s not that long so a sensible tee shot may be the play… although the difficulty of the approach shot does put a premium on length. Next up is a shot to a long angled green sitting above another of Mount Juliet’s feature lakes. The water is made ever more dangerous the farther back the pin is moved. It’s such a dangerous shot and such a victory if you make it. Take a par — take a bogey — and move on quickly.

7. Mountain View, par three 13th, 153/141/130 (L) metres

A hole made by the backdrop of endless views and Slievenamon in the distance, not to mention an open-arms attitude that asks you to hit a towering iron into the heart of the green below. There are no bunkers, no tricks, no hidden risks. Yes, there may be more smartly designed par threes in the county but you have to love this for its simplicity.

8. Waterford, par four 5th, 371/363/359 (L) metres

A hole that seems to be sliding to the left… but then readjusts itself and slips right. It makes the tee shot that much trickier especially as the fairway tilts gently down to the left towards a bank of trees. Positioning off the tee is also essential as two lone trees flank the fairway 80 yards from the green. It’s a pincer movement and you have to guide your approach between them. There are options if you’re blocked but you’ll be chuffed if you don’t have to worry about that. A straight approach shot is the only way to go. The 6th is an excellent follow-on.

9. Kilkenny, par four 5th, 275/273/247 (L) metres

A perfect risk v reward short hole. The chances of reaching the green are slim but most golfers will lash their drive anyway because the green looks so inviting. Yes, it’s worth a go, but the fairway drops into a steeply angled dip and then rises up the other side at a similar slant. It makes finding the fairway with a long tee shot all the more improbable, especially as a nest of trees front right will lure balls in its direction… and that is no place to be. Bunkers are tucked underneath a green which tilts steeply from back to front. A real kick-yourself-for-being-over-ambitious hole. It’s Index 18 which suggests Kilkenny members know how to play smart golf.

10. Castlecomer, par four 10th, 367/338/276 (L) metres

The 10th at Castlecomer

Castlecomer is at it again with this thrilling par four. The tee is not far from the 8th and is similarly buried in the trees on the edge of a severe drop. Golfers hit in the opposite direction, however, aiming at a fairway far, far below. And then the hole whips left, out of sight around the trees. It’s a peach of a shot and you also get to choose how much to take on. Big hitters will certainly fancy giving it a lash. Once you’ve descended to the fairway you will find it then rises gradually to a green wedged into the slope. Bunkers are positioned below and left, and above and right of the green… which means those big hitters may face a very difficult shot up over the sand.

11. Gowran Park, par four 4th, 403/383/336 (L) metres

Index 2 and a terrifying tee shot if you aren’t anything but laser straight or long with a draw. Position is everything. You drive through a channel of trees at a couple of tall pines, their bare trunks indicating where the fairway kinks to the left before it straightens again. It’s at 230 metres (off the white tees), which is a length that will cause plenty of problems. But there’s more: a stream zig-zags in from the left before it cuts diagonally across the front of the green and then

disappears along the right. It matters not where the pin is because the only sensible place to aim is the front left of the green. You just can’t afford to take the risk.

12. Mount Juliet, par three 11th, 152/141/103 (L) yards

The green sits at eye level, wedged into the slope across a deep hollow. Trees and peacefulness surround you and it’s an enchanting shot. It’s also an easier proposition than the par three 14th which comes back the other way. Your challenges are not being short (a pond awaits in the hollow) and avoiding the large bunker stretched across the front of the green. If you have to, favour the right.

13. Gowran Park, par four 15th, 360/337/267 (L) metres

Gowran Park’s prettiest hole and it’s dead straight. Like several others it is enshrined in trees that tower above you all the way to the green. From the tee it is just delicious and while there is no rough to speak of, the fairway is only 20 yards wide. There’s no bunker either but this is Index 3 which tells you how daunting it is. Hit one left or right and the ball could rebound anywhere.

14. Mount Juliet, par five 17th, 516/494/423 (L) yards

A charming hole that starts beside a lake and then meanders through giant, solitary oaks towards the course’s trickiest green. It’s a sweet drive between those trees but the main challenge comes around and on the green, which is well protected by bunkers. The putting surface has some serious slopes so while it is short enough for some to reach in two, it really isn’t worth it. Lay up short of the bunkers and then figure out how best to attack the pin.

15. Mount Juliet, par four 18th, 474/447/374 (L) yards

The only hole bogeyed by Tiger when he won the WGC American Express Championship here in 2002. It’s Index 3 and it is the toughest approach shot of the day – even harder than the signature par four 13th – and that’s because the lake stretches all along the left, up to the green. It is far too visible on what will be a long approach shot. You’ll be aiming further and further right. So yes, the safe option is to favour the right where mounding borders the fairway, but those mounds don’t guarantee a good lie… which might just bring the water back into play for your next shot. It’s a strategic nightmare so play it as a par five if you want to record a respectable score.

16. Kilkenny, par three 17th, 165/154/120 (L) metres

Another hole with a green on the far side of a deep hollow. It’s a fun tee shot that starts in the trees but the hole makes this list for its narrow, almost S-shaped green. The three bunkers strategically placed around the putting surface mean that different pin positions call for different strategies… and that adds considerably to the complexity of a par three.

17. Mountain View, par four 14th, 292/288/275 (L) metres

The 14th at Mountain View

The best hole on the course and the most entertaining, too. Short it may be but this is a tricky number, with a heavily slanted fairway waiting to kick balls down to the left and an elder tree in the middle of the fairway, short of the green. And under no circumstances can you go through the green. So… what are you going to hit off the tee? The truth is that there’s no safe play here. There’s a wall on the left side of the fairway so you need to be beyond that and that means you hit a long iron, wood or driver… and cross your fingers. The distant views are all on show and it is a peach of a tee shot.

18. Waterford, par four 18th, 374/368/340 (L) metres

Waterford’s 18th just drops and drops. It is a steep descent but what a way to finish. You drive over a flank of gorse at the distant countryside and you need to pick your line very carefully to find the fairway. A well placed ball will run and run… and then comes an even steeper descent to a green which may well be hidden from view. With two bunkers positioned short of the green and a further bunker snuggling in on the left you need a positive swing to find the putting surface. Clever club selection required on a fun closing hole.

Kevin Markham is the author of Hooked, An Amateur’s Guide to the Golf Courses of Ireland. By Collins Press.